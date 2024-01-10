Herbal Extract Products Market to Reach $85,120.9 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

10 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

The global herbal extract products market was valued at $27,949.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $85,120.9 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The global herbal extract products market has experienced growth driven by various factors such as increase in focus on natural and organic solutions across various industries.  The herbal extract products market is poised for continued growth, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers seeking sustainable and health-promoting alternatives in their daily lives as industries continue to prioritize eco-friendly and natural solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Herbal Extract Products Market by Type (Alcohol-Based Extracts, Powder-Based Extracts, Oil-Based Extracts), by Raw Materials (Berries, Bark, Leaves, Roots, Flowers, Fruits, Aromatic Herbs, Other), by End-use Industry (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global herbal extract products market was valued at $27,949.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $85,120.9 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global herbal extract products market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increased consumer demand for natural remedies and innovations in extraction and manufacturing technologies. However, delayed therapeutic outcomes in the medicinal process hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, R&D investments pave the way for innovation and technological advancements in extraction methods, formulation techniques, and quality control processes. This led to the development of more efficient, standardized, and high-quality herbal extract products, ensuring consistency and potency across batches and offering remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the herbal extract products market.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/161653 

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$27,949.6 million

Market Size in 2032

$85,120.9 million

CAGR

11.9 %

No. of Pages in Report

305

Segments Covered

Type, raw materials, end-use industry, and region.

Drivers

Innovations in extraction and manufacturing technologies

Increase consumer demand for natural remedies

Opportunity

Increase investments in R&D activities

Restraint

Delayed therapeutic outcomes in the medicinal process

Oil-based extracts segment maintains its dominance by 2032

On the basis of type, the oil-based extracts segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global herbal extract products market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The health and wellness sector offers substantial opportunities for oil-based extracts, especially in dietary supplements, herbal remedies, and natural medicine. The incorporation of natural flavors and functional ingredients from oil-based extracts in food & beverage products aligns with the growth in the trend of healthy and functional consumption. In addition, the rise in demand for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics & personal care products presents a significant opportunity for oil-based extracts during the forecast period.

The leaves segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032

On the basis of raw materials, the leaves segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global herbal extract products market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Consumers have increasingly sought products made from organically grown leaves, free from pesticides and synthetic chemicals. This trend aligns with a broader movement towards clean-label and natural products, emphasizing transparency in sourcing and production methods. Companies have responded by prioritizing sustainable farming practices and obtaining certifications to cater to this growth in consumer segment. Furthermore, there is a noticeable surge in R&D, focusing on identifying and isolating specific bioactive compounds within leaves. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the leaves extract products during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/41OlBQF 

The food and beverage segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of end-use industry, the food and beverage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global herbal extract products market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The versatility of herbal extracts allows for versatile formulations, enabling food & beverage manufacturers to create unique and customizable products. Extracts are blended, concentrated, or used individually to impart specific flavors or functional properties, fostering innovation and product differentiation. In addition, bartenders and mixologists experiment with herbal extracts to concoct unique cocktails and mocktails, tapping into growth in interest of consumers in novel drinking experiences.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster during the forecast period

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2022 representing 13.1% of the CAGR, accounting for more than one-third of the global herbal extract products market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and digital platforms in the Asia-Pacific region provides a vast opportunity for herbal extract products to reach a broader audience. In addition, advances in extraction techniques and technology have enhanced the potency and purity of herbal extracts. These innovations enable the production of higher quality and more potent extracts, meeting the demands for efficacy and standardization in the market. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for herbal extract products in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

  • BIO-BOTANICA
  • DKSH HOLDING LTD.
  • HUNAN NUTRAMAX INC.
  • MANE KANCOR INGREDIENTS PRIVATE LIMITED
  • MARTIN BAUER
  • NEXIRA
  • ORGANIC HERB INC.
  • OZONE NATURALS
  • SABINSA
  • VIDYA HERBS PVT. LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global herbal extract products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/161653 

Similar Reports:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 Usa.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]
Web: Www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: Https://Blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: Https://Www.newsguards.com/
Follow Us on | Facebook | Linkedin | Youtube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Electric Boiler Market to Reach $24.1 Billion Globally by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Electric Boiler Market to Reach $24.1 Billion Globally by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Electric Boiler Market by Product Type (Hot Water Boilers, Steam Water Boilers), by...
Neuropathic Pain Market to Reach $13.25 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Neuropathic Pain Market to Reach $13.25 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neuropathic Pain Market by Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anticonvulsant, Opioids, Capsaicin, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.