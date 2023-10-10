Herbal Market to grow by USD 117.37 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Over-the-counter delivery to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal market size is expected to grow by USD 117.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of liver and heart diseases is notably driving the herbal market. However, factors such as adverse climatic conditions affecting herbal plant production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Delivery (Over-the-counter and Prescription), Product (Herbal supplements and remedies, Herbal medicine, and Herbal cosmetics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The over-the-counter segment is significant during the forecast period. There has been a 15% growth in over-the-counter herbal supplement sales in the US in 2022 according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Similarly, the Ministry of AYUSH in India estimates a 25% increase in the over-the-counter herbal medicine market by 2021. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the over-the-counter segment of the herbal market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the growing consumer desire for natural and holistic solutions in the region lead to regional market growth. Furthermore, owing to the rise in health consciousness among people, there is a growing demand for herbal items such as supplements, teas, and skincare. Additionally, there is a significant growth in the herbal skincare market with products including components such as aloe vera and lavender. Hence, such factors drive the herbal market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The herbal market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Austral Herbs, Bellan Pharmaceuticals, Blackmores Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dasherb Corp., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., KPC Products Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, SP Pharmaceuticals, Tsumura and Co., ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Gaia Herbs Inc.

