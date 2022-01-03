Herbal Medicine Market size to grow by USD 39.52 Bn | 42% growth to originate in Asia | Technavio

Technavio expects the global herbal medicine market to grow by USD 39.52 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.

Purchase our full report to uncover future growth opportunities and the exact growth variance in the market.

Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing

The herbal medicine market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The immune-boosting properties of herbal medicine are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the herbal medicine market during the forecast period. Many herbs are hostile to pathogens. This makes herbal medicines effective in combating various germs, including viruses, bacteria, worms, and bugs. Several studies conducted by researchers across the globe have proved herbal medicines to be effective in improving the immune system and reducing the chances of developing various diseases and medical conditions. This coupled with growing awareness is fostering the growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by product (capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others) and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and MEA).

By product, capsules and tablets accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. They are safe, available at less cost, and can be easily administered. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia will register maximum growth. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. The market will witness faster growth in Asia than in other regions.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Download our Free Sample for highlights on major growth drivers, trends, and performing segments in the global herbal medicine market.

Companies Mentioned

Arizona Natural Products

Arkopharma Laboratories

Bio Botanica Inc.

Blackmores Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Ricola Ltd.

Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Herbal Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 39.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Ricola Ltd., Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, and ZeinPharma Germany GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio