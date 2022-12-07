Herbal medicine market size to increase by USD 36,636.05 million: Asia to contribute 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herbal Medicine Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 36,636.05 million at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Medicine Market 2023-2027

By region, the global herbal medicine market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in the demand for ayurvedic products such as extracts, dietary supplements, and personal care products and the increasing number of product launches driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The herbal medicine market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Arkopharma Laboratories - The company offers herbal medicine such as Arkofluides Articulations BIO.

- The company offers herbal medicine such as Arkofluides Articulations BIO. Blackmores Ltd. - The company offers herbal medicine such as milk thistle and tranquil night.

- The company offers herbal medicine such as milk thistle and tranquil night. Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers herbal medicine such as Dabur Honitus Cough Syrup and Dabur Honitus Madhuvaani.

- The company offers herbal medicine such as Dabur Honitus Cough Syrup and Dabur Honitus Madhuvaani. Dasherb Corp. - The company offers herbal medicine such as Organic Lalang Grass Rhizome P.E.

- The company offers herbal medicine such as Organic Lalang Grass Rhizome P.E. Arizona Natural Products

Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd.

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the improved immune system, low side effects, and natural healing properties of herbal medicine. However, inadequate knowledge is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others. The capsules and tablets segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Asia , North America , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The natural acidity regulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1731.32 million . The growing demand for home food preservation is notably driving the natural acidity regulator market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of acidulants may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing demand for home food preservation is notably driving the natural acidity regulator market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of acidulants may impede the market growth. The Brahmi market size is expected to increase to USD 86.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. The low side effects are notably driving the Brahmi market growth, although factors such as inadequate knowledge about ayurvedic science in western countries may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this herbal medicine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the herbal medicine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the herbal medicine market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the herbal medicine market industry across Asia , North America , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herbal medicine market vendors

Herbal Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36636.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dasherb Corp., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Emami Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd., Ricola Group AG, Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, Sido Muncul, TSUMURA and Co., Weleda Group, and ZeinPharma Germany GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

