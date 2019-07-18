Herbal Supplements Market Worth $8.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herbal supplements market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025. Growing geriatric population and awareness regarding preventive healthcare are expected to be the key factors driving the market. Rising healthcare expenditure is also likely to augment the market growth. Easy availability of herbal supplements owing to various strategies, such as direct selling and bundled offerings, adopted by companies will also support market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Echinacea supplements segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to high adoption of these supplements for infection prevention

Turmeric supplements segment is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR 8.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising clinical studies demonstrating the therapeutic benefits of these supplements

Capsule segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to the large number of products available in capsule form

Adult segment emerged as the largest consumer group in the past while pregnant women segment is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR 7.0% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market; however, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; Solgar, Inc.; Nature's Bounty; Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.; Gaia Herbs; and Now Foods are some of the key companies in the herbal supplements market

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Turmeric, Echinacea), By Formulation (Capsules, Powder and Granules), By Consumer (Pregnant Women, Adults), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/herbal-supplements-market

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of herbal supplements is also likely to have a positive impact on the product demand. Manufacturers are focusing on product placement strategies to increase their sale across all consumer groups. For instance, the advertisements targeting children segment are focused on endorsing the use of supplements for nutritional values for healthy growth. According to the article cited by NCBI in 2013, nearly 80% of the global population relies on herbal supplements as part of primary healthcare. Thus, increasing acceptance of natural therapies and products is also propelling the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global herbal supplements market on the basis of product, formulation, consumer, and region:

Herbal Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Moringa



Echinacea



Flaxseeds



Turmeric



Ginger



Ginseng

Herbal Supplements Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Tablets



Capsules



Liquid



Powder and Granules



Soft Gels



Others

Herbal Supplements Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pregnant Women



Adults



Pediatric



Geriatric

Herbal Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

