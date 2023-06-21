Herbal Tea Market size to grow by USD 885.1 million from 2022 to 2027; Wide availability of substitutes is a key market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal tea market size to grow by USD 885.1 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.94%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover herbal tea market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The herbal tea market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Tea Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global herbal tea market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on different parameters, such as quality. Moderate competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Vendor Offerings

ABF - The company offers herbal infusion tea under its brand called Twinings.

Barrysteashop - The company offers fruit and herbal infusion tea such as Project, Focus, Night time, lemon and ginger, turmeric, organic peppermint, and organic camomile.

Bigelowtea - The company offers herbal teas such as lemon ginger tea, chamomile tea, mint herbal tea, lavender chamomile tea, and peppermint tea.

Key Market Segmentation

This herbal tea market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (green, black, and yellow), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the green tea segment is significant for the growth of the global herbal tea market. In recent years, the consumption of functional teas and herbal teas has gained momentum as young consumers choose health products such as herbal teas. Market vendors are focused on offering innovative products with new ingredients. For example, Indian FMCG giant Dabur Ltd entered the herbal green tea market in September 2022 with the launch of Vedic tea. Increased availability of various flavors and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with the product have increased the demand for herbal green tea. For example, green tea contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help scavenge free radicals in the body.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global herbal tea market growth during the forecast period. In 2022, APAC dominated the global herbal tea market with a high market share. APAC consumers are conscious of their health and well-being, which drives demand for herbal teas. Due to the increasing disposable income of consumers in this region, there is a strong trend toward premium products. Global and regional herbal tea suppliers are expanding their customer base in APAC by expanding their e-commerce presence, especially through online third-party suppliers such as Amazon.

Herbal Tea Market – Market Dynamics

Driver

Wide availability of substitutes is driving the market

The demand for herbal teas is increasing due to the increase in health-conscious consumers. Herbal tea improves blood pressure and circulation, increases good cholesterol and lowers bad cholesterol. Herbal teas are often marketed for their health benefits as it helps in reducing stress, improving sleep, and boosting immunity. Herbal tea makers emphasize these benefits to attract health-conscious consumers. Consumers are looking for more convenient ways to consume herbal teas, including ready-to-drink formats and single-use tea bags. Herbal tea makers are experimenting with new flavor combinations and ingredients to create unique and varied blends that cater to the diverse and changing tastes of consumers. In addition, consumers have become more aware of the environmental impact of the products they use or consume, resulting in a range of herbal teas that are sustainably sourced and made without the use of harmful chemicals. All these factors are increasing the demand for herbal teas which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global herbal tea market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for products with health benefits is a key market trend

Shifting consumer preference towards online sales channels has a positive impact on the growth of the global herbal tea market. The growing penetration of online distribution channels in Tier 2 cities in emerging markets such as India and China presents opportunities for market suppliers to expand their product range. Many vendors in the global herbal tea market partner with online distributors to reach consumers. Demand for herbal teas is expected to increase further as consumers become more health conscious. Online channels offer consumers a wide range of products at discounted prices.

Rapid growth of e-commerce is a key challenge hindering market growth

Vendors in the global herbal tea market may face challenges due to the availability of several major herbal tea alternatives such as regular milk/tea, fruit-infused water, energy drinks, juices and other health beverages. These alternatives are readily available in the market at affordable prices in a variety of forms. Despite the growing popularity of herbal teas, consumer awareness of the potential health benefits and uses of the various herbs used in such teas remains limited. To drive demand, manufacturers should educate consumers about the benefits of herbal teas and the different blends available. Moreover, millennials and baby boomers are expected to be the major customer base for the herbal tea market as they make up the majority of the current workforce. The global herbal tea market also lacks standardization in terms of quality, purity and potency of the herbal ingredients used. This can lead to fluctuations in herbal tea quality and affect consumer confidence in the product. Herbal teas also face stiff competition from other beverage categories such as coffee, energy drinks and flavored waters. Manufacturers must find ways to differentiate their products and appeal to health-conscious consumers. Therefore, the availability of numerous substitutes will hamper the growth of the global herbal tea market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Associated British Foods Plc

Bigelow Tea

FAVA TEA CO.

Full Leaf Tea Co. LLC

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Harney and Sons Fine Teas

Lake Missoula Tea Co.

MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc.

Mysooru Tea Co.

Nestle SA

Organic India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The Boulder Tea Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Herbal Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 885.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, BARRYS TEA, Bigelow Tea, FAVA TEA CO., Full Leaf Tea Co. LLC, Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Lake Missoula Tea Co., MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc., Mysooru Tea Co., Nestle SA, Organic India, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Boulder Tea Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Mark T. Wendell Tea Co., Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd., Veda Tea Co., and Yunnancraft Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global herbal tea Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

