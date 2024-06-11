HERBALIFE AND LA GALAXY CONTINUE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GARDEN SCHOOL FOUNDATION BRINGING GARDEN-BASED EDUCATION TO CHILDREN ACROSS LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife and the LA Galaxy today announced that they will continue their partnership with the Garden School Foundation through their Joint Community Partnership Fund, in light of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month. This year, the fund provided $45,000 to support the Garden School Foundation's Seed to Table Program at Leapwood and Annalee Avenue Elementary Schools, helping to educate hundreds of students from underserved communities about the importance of garden-based nutrition.

Young girl helps harvest radishes as part of the Garden School Foundation's Seed to Table Program which educates students from underserved communities about the importance of garden-based nutrition with the support of Herbalife and the LA Galaxy’s Joint Community Partnership Fund.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), kids nationwide are not getting enough fruits and vegetables which are packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals making them a vital part of a balanced diet. In fact, according to the 2021 National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH), approximately one in three children did not eat a daily fruit and nearly one half did not eat a daily vegetable.

"We are proud to continue fulfilling our Company's commitment to giving back and inspiring healthy lives worldwide and in our very own community, through our partnership with the LA Galaxy," said Ibi Montesino, managing director of Herbalife North America. "Growing, harvesting, cooking and eating healthy foods with their peers, through the Seed to Table Program, enables kids to have fun while learning healthy nutrition habits that will stay with them as they get older."

The Garden School Foundation provides in-depth garden-based education to youth at Title I schools in Los Angeles, strengthening connections between food justice, environmental stewardship, and community health. The Seed to Table School Program is a Garden School Foundation initiative to help students understand where their food comes from, how to grow and prepare it and the connection between healthy eating and a healthy environment.

"Our work is based on making important connections with kids to teach healthy nutrition, impact positive behavior and inspire growth and well-being," said Rachel Black, executive director of the Garden School Foundation. "We are grateful to partners like Herbalife and the LA Galaxy, that are aligned with our cause and enable us to enhance our program to make a positive impact on even more children in historically under-resourced communities. This National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable month, we hope to inspire you to make healthier choices and, if possible, an impact in your community."

Herbalife and the LA Galaxy began their partnership with the Garden School Foundation in 2018, investing in Leapwood Elementary through beautification projects and educational programming. Since then, over $380,000 has been invested in the program reaching more than 1,000 students.

To get involved with the Garden School Foundation and make a positive impact on children in our community, please visit gardenschoolfoundation.org/impact. To learn about how you can make healthier lifestyle choices this National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable month and beyond, visit Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit Herbalife.com and follow on Instagram @HerbalifeUSA.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About The Garden School Foundation

Garden School Foundation provides in-depth garden-based education to youth at Title I schools in Los Angeles, strengthening connections between food justice, environmental stewardship, and community health. By using the full transformative potential of school gardens as teaching sites, it nurtures a healthy and mindful generation of children who care for their bodies, their communities, and the earth. It currently serves ten Title I elementary schools, reaching over 3,200 students and their families each year. For more information, visit https://gardenschoolfoundation.org/.

