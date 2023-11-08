HERBALIFE AND LA GALAXY HOST A SOCCER CLINIC AND THANKSGIVING CULINARY EXPERIENCE FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife and LA Galaxy hosted a Thanksgiving cooking class for more than 70 students from Leapwood Avenue and Annalee elementary schools following a soccer clinic led by LA Galaxy coaching staff. The cooking class was led by Matthew Lindblom, executive chef for Levy Restaurants, and held at the LA Galaxy's home, Dignity Health Sports facility.

LA Galaxy player Daniel Aguirre, Executive Chef of Levy Restaurants Matthew Lindblom and Herbalife teamed up with over 70 students from underserved schools to prepare a Thanksgiving feast following a soccer clinic hosted by the LA Galaxy coaching staff.

"Through our partnership with the LA Galaxy, we continue fulfilling our Company's commitment to giving back and inspiring healthy lives worldwide and in our very own community," said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager for Herbalife, North America. "Preparing a delicious and healthy meal with their peers and participating in a soccer clinic allows kids to have fun while staying healthy and active."

During the class, students learned how to prepare a three-course meal consisting of Three Sisters succotash, Thanksgiving chimichangas, and pumpkin spring rolls. LA Galaxy player Daniel Aguirre and Cozmo, the team's mascot, were on hand to help kids with the recipe. After the children enjoyed their Thanksgiving feast, LA Galaxy players took them on a tour of the LA Galaxy onsite community garden that features sustainably grown fruits and vegetables harvested by the players and the chefs and used to prepare healthy meals.

"As players, the right nutrition and training are such a huge part of our performance on the field," said LA Galaxy player Daniel Aguirre. "I couldn't be happier to be part of events that teach kids about the importance of healthy nutrition, enabling them to make better choices and live healthier lives."

Living a healthy and active lifestyle is a value the LA Galaxy and Herbalife share with the community to help instill healthy habits among young soccer fans. To continue this mission, the LA Galaxy and Herbalife, through the Joint Community Partnership Fund, have partnered with the Garden School Foundation program, a non-profit that gives hands-on healthy living education.

