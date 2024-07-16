Herbalife and LA Galaxy Launch the Club's New Retrograde Kit Into Space Showcasing Their Joint Ambition to Reaching New Heights

The Retrograde Kit was Unveiled Today as Part of adidas x MLS Archive Collection

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Herbalife and the LA Galaxy unveiled the club's new jersey, the Retrograde Kit, as part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy's jersey for 17 consecutive seasons, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history. The Retrograde Kit goes on sale today, July 16th on MLSStore.com, adidas.com and the LA Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Sports Park.

"Herbalife is incredibly proud to continue supporting the LA Galaxy as their long-time partner, and to be part of this voyage that celebrates our shared commitment to health, performance and community." Post this LA Galaxy and Herbalife launched the club's new jersey, the Retrograde Kit, into space today to showcase their joint ambition to reaching new heights. The back of LA Galaxy's new jersey, the Retrograde Kit, features the Herbalife logo. Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy’s jersey for 17 consecutive seasons, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history.

To bring out-of-this-world excitement surrounding the new jersey to soccer fans near and far and reinforce the Galaxy's ambition to reaching new heights on and off the field, the Retrograde Kit was launched into space through an exciting collaboration with Sent Into Space. The launch is available on Herbalife's YouTube Channel and Instagram page.

"We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the LA Galaxy as their long-time partner, and to be part of this voyage that celebrates our shared commitment to health, performance and community," said Ibi Montesino, managing director of Herbalife North America. "Utilizing this unique launch experience gives us an opportunity to create excitement for this new jersey and the remainder of the 2024 season among our independent distributors, LA Galaxy players, and the fans."

Pulling from the iconic LA Galaxy home kit from 1996, the Retrograde Kit celebrates the club's rich history by blending nostalgia and contemporary flair throughout its design. The kit highlights the '96 crest, the club's first logo, the iconic "Los Angeles Galaxy" mark on the front of the jersey and features the Herbalife logo on the back of the jersey. A quasar pattern running down the middle of the jersey signifies a reinterpretation of a classic element with the Galaxy's modern visual identity.

The third kit will also display five stars on the jersey to represent the LA Galaxy's record five MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014). The Retrograde Kit will be used by the LA Galaxy for select matches during the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

"We are thrilled to present the LA Galaxy's newest jersey, the Retrograde Kit, and honored to be included in the MLS Archive Collection featuring our partners adidas and Herbalife," said LA Galaxy President of Business Operations & Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. "We look forward to wearing this third jersey, which blends nostalgia and modern elements from the Galaxy's past and present beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17 against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park."

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit Herbalife.com and follow on Instagram @HerbalifeUSA.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

SOURCE Herbalife North America