Herbalife and LA Galaxy Support A Place Called Home's Annual Back-to-School Event Through Their Joint Community Partnership Fund

LA Galaxy Players Helped Distribute Back-to-School Supplies to 1,000 South Central Los Angeles Youth and Their Families

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife and LA Galaxy made a significant impact on August 2 by supporting A Place Called Home's annual Back-to-School event, providing back-to-school supplies to South Central Los Angeles youth and their families through their Joint Community Partnership Fund. Attendees also had the opportunity to visit a Community Health and Resource Fair.

"We are proud to assist LA youth in preparing for the school year, a time that can be challenging for some families. Through our partnership with the LA Galaxy, we continue to fulfill Herbalife's commitment to giving back and inspiring healthy lives worldwide and in our community." Ibi Montesino, managing director for Herbalife North America, and LA Galaxy players Mauricio Cuevas, Edwin Cerrillo, and Tucker Lepley distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to South Central Los Angeles youth and their families at A Place Called Home's annual Back-to-School Event. Herbalife and the LA Galaxy donated the 1,000 backpacks through their Joint Community Partnership Fund.

This event was designed to help South Central Los Angeles youth and their families tackle their back-to-school checklist. Herbalife and the LA Galaxy donated 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, including pencils, crayons, rulers, notebooks, calculators, and pens. The presence of LA Galaxy players Edwin Cerrillo, John McCarthy, Mauricio Cuevas, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, and Jalen Neal, along with LA Galaxy staff and Herbalife officials, added a personal touch and a sense of community to the event. They lent a helping hand by filling and distributing the backpacks to the youth and their families. Additionally, through the Community Health and Resource Fair, attendees had access to essential services such as health and wellness checks, optometry screenings, vaccinations, mammograms, daycare, and workforce registrations.

Ibi Montesino, Managing Director, Herbalife North America: "We are proud to assist LA youth in preparing for the school year, a time that can be challenging for some families. Through our partnership with the LA Galaxy, we continue to fulfill Herbalife's commitment to giving back and inspiring healthy lives worldwide and in our community."

A Place Called Home (APCH) is a nonprofit youth development and community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families.

Norayma Cabot, Chief Executive Officer, A Place Called Home: "In the communities we support, most families are focused on making ends meet, so it's wonderful to count on the support of partners, like the LA Galaxy and Herbalife, that are aligned with our cause. We are very grateful to all the sponsors and donors who make these events possible."

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit Herbalife.com and follow on Instagram @HerbalifeUSA.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About A Place Called Home

A Place Called Home (APCH) inspires, encourages, and supports the young people in South Los Angeles to achieve social, emotional, and economic success. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after-school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.

