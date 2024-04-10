HERBALIFE AND THE LA GALAXY TO SUPPORT THE LA GALAXY SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED TEAM IN ITS 2024 SEASON THROUGH THEIR JOINT COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FUND

Herbalife Takes the Role of Team's Official Nutrition Partner

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife and the LA Galaxy announced they will support the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team in their 2024 season through their Joint Community Partnership Fund. The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team Program, created in collaboration with MLS Works and the Special Olympics Southern California, aims to foster an environment of social inclusion, bringing together individuals with intellectual disabilities and those without as members of a single team. As part of the program, Herbalife will be the team's official nutrition partner. In addition to guided nutrition, team members, who signed their official contracts yesterday at Dignity Health Sports Park, will have unique experiences including authentic team jerseys, practices, scrimmages, games, and travel – just like professional players.

Herbalife and the LA Galaxy to support the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team in their 2024 season. (PRNewsfoto/Herbalife North America)

"We want each member of the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team to genuinely feel like they are a professional LA Galaxy player through the atmosphere we cultivate," said Dana Ryan, director of Sports Performance, Nutrition, and Education at Herbalife. "In our role as official nutrition partner, this means providing them with a nutrition program that mirrors the high standards set for the LA Galaxy. We aim to provide the Unified Team with the same quality program that enables the LA Galaxy to excel on and off the field."

As official LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team members, players will participate in several scrimmages and games throughout the season. On May 8th, they will scrimmage against the LA Galaxy Academy to better prepare for facing the Chicago Fire Special Olympics Team in Chicago on June 1st. They will also scrimmage against the LA Galaxy Front Office to ensure they're ready to face Special Olympics Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Stars in Columbus, OH, on July 23rd and the Special Olympics Unified Atlanta Team on August 24th at Dignity Health Sports Park. At the end of the season, each team member will be recognized for their contribution and dedication to the team at a celebratory banquet.

"We are incredibly proud to help provide extraordinary experiences for the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Team through our long-time partnership with Herbalife," said Tom Braun, president of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer at LA Galaxy. "We're honored to have participated in the recruitment of our next LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Soccer Team because we understand the power that Unified Sports holds, allowing all individuals with and without disabilities to establish lasting relationships through competing, training, and growing as equals."

