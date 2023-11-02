Herbalife Congratulates Heather Jackson on First-Place Finish at the Javelina Jundred in Fountain Hills, Arizona

Herbalife North America

02 Nov, 2023, 13:33 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, congratulates its sponsored athlete, Heather Jackson, on her first-place win in the women's division at the Javelina Jundred.

The Javelina Jundred race was held on a 100-mile trail course comprised mostly of the Pemberton Trail in McDowell Mountain Regional Park near Fountain Hills, Arizona. This is Jackson's 6th win of the season since moving from triathlon to gravel cycling and ultra trail running in 2022.

Heather Jackson competes in the Javelina Jundred and wins first place in the women's division.
"It's incredibly rewarding to see how far I've come since I embarked on this new journey in ultra trail running just one year ago. I hope to continue inspiring people to challenge themselves to get outside their normal orbits and try something different and new," said Heather Jackson. "Through a daily commitment to training and proper nutrition from my sponsor, Herbalife, I know I have the stamina to continue being a top competitor in endurance racing."

Jackson debuted at the Javelina Jundred last year with a fifth-place run of 15:42, which remains the tenth-fastest ever. This year, Jackson ran strong for the entirety of the race and finished in 14:24, the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

"We support Heather Jackson as she continues to make a mark on the world of ultra trail running through hard work and commitment," said Jennifer Guran, director of Sports Marketing and Alliances for Herbalife, North America. "Heather has the incredible dedication and stamina it takes to compete in these events, and it's inspiring to see her succeed as she continues on this fulfilling new path."

Jackson's primary nutrition for these events includes products from the Herbalife24® Certified for Sport®* product line. The products include the CR7 Drive drink mix for carbohydrates, as well as the supplements BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery†, and Liftoff®, which is formulated with Panax ginseng to help reduce feelings of mental fatigue.† Additionally, she follows up each demanding race with a Rebuild Strength supplement to help rebuild fatigued muscles. † 

Herbalife supports more than 190 athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit Herbalife.com.

* Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.
†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Ltd.  
Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

