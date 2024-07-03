Herbalife Congratulates Heather Jackson, Top 10 Finisher in the Women's Division at the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, congratulates its sponsored athlete, Heather Jackson, on finishing seventh in the women's division at the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, the world's oldest 100-mile trail race.

The Western States ultramarathon, which runs across the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is one of the five 100-mile races that comprise the Grand Slam of Ultrarunning. The race has come to represent one of the ultimate endurance tests in trail racing with athletes needing to qualify and win a lottery to get entered. This year, 375 runners competed in the historic route from Olympic Valley to Auburn, California, traversing 100.2 miles of trail with 18,000 feet of elevation gain and 22,000 feet of loss.

"There is an enormous amount of preparation that goes into a 100-mile race including training at altitude, on technical terrain and fueling with proper nutrition," said Heather Jackson. "In addition to choosing the right foods, it's crucial to time your nutrition carefully to ensure you can keep going through the night, especially if you want to finish under 24 hours."

Jackson, who finished 24th overall, completed the race in 17 hours, 16 minutes, and 43 seconds. The top 10 women were all faster than the 12th-fastest time in race history going into the day.

"We are thrilled to see Heather achieving incredible podium finishes across her new careers of ultrarunning and gravel bike races," said Jennifer Guran, director of sports marketing and alliances for Herbalife. "She's one of the most dedicated athletes in the field today, and we are honored to continue fueling her performance-driven nutrition and supporting her future endeavors."

Jackson's primary nutrition for these events includes products from the Herbalife24® Certified for Sport®* product line. The products include the CR7 Drive drink mix for carbohydrates and BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery,† and Liftoff®, in which ginseng reduces feelings of mental fatigue.† In addition, she follows each demanding race with a Rebuild Strength supplement to help rebuild fatigued muscles.†

Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 sporting events, teams, and athletes around the world who exemplify the Company's commitment to a healthy, active life supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit Herbalife.com.

* Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

