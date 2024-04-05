Herbalife Family Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of Giving Back to Children and Families Around the World, Donating More than $50 Million Since 2005

The Foundation has granted over $50 million to organizations since 2005, when the Casa program was established. In 2023, HFF provided over $5.4 million dollars (USD) to help over 206,000 children and communities across the globe with proper nutrition and nutrition education. The Casa program provides funding to 178 nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, orphanages, schools, and anti-hunger organizations, in over 61 countries.

"On our 30th anniversary, we honor our founder Mark Hughes' vision of empowering communities and nourishing future generations by ensuring that children around the world have the essential nutrition they need to thrive and succeed," said Jenny Perez, executive director, Herbalife Family Foundation. "We are grateful to all the Herbalife distributors inspired by Mark's legacy to give back to the communities in which they work and live."

Along with the funds raised at the gala, the Foundation recognized Humanitarian Award winners from around the world. Since 2007, HFF annually awards global and regional Humanitarian Awards to six Herbalife independent distributors who embody the mission of the foundation, and are chosen based on their philanthropic activity, community leadership, volunteerism, and advocacy.

In addition to receiving the award, the Foundation will grant $30,000 in the global winner's name to their Casa of choice, and $10,000 for each regional winner to the Casa of their choice. The 17th Annual Global and Regional Humanitarian Award winners include:

Alan Lu & Zoy Wen– Global & Asia Pacific Humanitarians

Rodica Macadrai – Europe & Africa Humanitarian

Ravi Sundaram & Anitha Ravi – India Humanitarians

Rinaldo V. Porcile and Maritza Del Valle-Porcile – North America Regional Humanitarians

Vinicio Cevallos – South & Central America Regional Humanitarian

Gustavo Chavez Partida – Mexico Regional Humanitarian

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About the Herbalife Family Foundation

Herbalife Family Foundation ("HFF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HFF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together lead to a healthier world. For more information about HFF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

