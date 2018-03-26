Herbalife Family Foundation Raises $1.8 Million at Annual Event to Support the Nutrition Needs of Underserved Children Around the World

"Thanks to the generosity of Herbalife's independent distributors and employees, the Herbalife Family Foundation will provide vital nutrition and support services to children who need it the most around the world," said HFF President Alan Hoffman.

The Casa Herbalife Program, established in 2005, currently serves more than 100,000 children at over 130 organizations in more than 50 countries, helping provide healthy and nutritious meals to children in orphanages, after school centers, and other nonprofit facilities around the world. HFF's work continues to expand in 2018, with the addition of three new Casa Herbalife partners located in Austria, Switzerland and Ghana.

Last year, in addition to thousands of volunteer hours, HFF granted more than $3 million to Casa Herbalife programs and disaster relief efforts around the world.

About Herbalife Family Foundation

Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) is a U.S. § 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation devoted to providing good nutrition and nutrition education to the world's children. HFF supports over 130 programs, promoting children's healthy growth and development every day. We are committed to ensuring children are provided with good nutrition for a brighter future. HFF also often supports relief efforts in response to natural disasters. For more information about HFF and how you can support the children in our programs, visit www.herbalifefamilyfoundation.org.

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products & programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

