Herbalife Hosted Its Annual Future President's Team Retreat Showcasing Continued Dedication to the Growth and Education of Its Independent Distributors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its continued commitment to the growth and education of its independent distributors, premier health and wellness company Herbalife held its Future President's Team Retreat (FPTR) on January 19th through 21st at the Fountain Bleu Las Vegas. Approximately 1,400 Herbalife distributors from across the United States and Canada had the opportunity to participate in trainings led by the company's executive leaders and top-performing distributors.

"It gives us great pride, as a company, to not only help equip our independent distributors to provide the guidance, motivation, and commitment to enable their customers to build healthy habits, but to be able to take that same level of commitment and make an impact worldwide with communities in need," said Humbi Calleja, vice president, and general manager for Herbalife North America.

This event marked the first time Stephan Gratziani presented at a Future President's Team Retreat as president of the Company, effective earlier this month. His presentation touched upon the Company's vision for the future and several topics essential for distributor success, including growth strategies and leadership. Other presentations led by executives and top distributors shared valuable information on vision, goal setting, leadership goals, and development routed in personal beliefs and experiences.

In addition, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation recognized its 2024 Regional Humanitarian Award recipients, Rinaldo V. Porcile and Maritza Del Valle-Porcile, Senior Executive President's Team 20k. The recognition is based on the nominee's philanthropic activity, community leadership, volunteerism, and advocacy. Through their outstanding involvement and dedication, these incredible people have made a significant contribution to changing lives.

The event helped raise more than $29,000 (USD) to support HNF's efforts to continue to provide the proper nutrition and education necessary for the wellness of children. In 2023, through its 174 Casas Worldwide, the organization served over 206,000 children across global communities with the proper nutrition to lead enriching lives.

