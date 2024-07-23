Herbalife Introduces Protein Chips, A New Nutritious Snack Option to Meet Increased Consumer Demand for Protein Foods

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today introduced Protein Chips in the United States and Puerto Rico. Protein Chips are the Company's latest protein snack offering, providing consumers with a healthy, savory and convenient way to help meet their daily nutrition goals.

"The culture of snacking continues to evolve as consumer demand for protein grows. Consumers are turning to on-the-go protein snacks, due to protein's unique role in supporting weight management and overall health, and we are happy to provide yet another way to help consumers increase their protein intake." Post this New Herbalife Protein Chips are Gluten-Free Certified, suitable for vegetarians and contain 8 grams of plant-based pea protein.

Ibi Montesino, Managing Director, Herbalife North America: "The culture of snacking continues to evolve as consumer demand for protein grows. Consumers are turning to on-the-go protein snacks, due to protein's unique role in supporting weight management and overall health, and we are happy to provide yet another way to help consumers increase their protein intake."

With consumers seeking more convenient and savory ways to integrate protein into their diets, especially as snacking replaces conventional meals among younger demographics, protein foods have been gaining traction. Researchi shows that the protein snacks market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2030. Additionally, plant-based eating continues to trend with 6 in 10 U.S. households purchasing plant-based foods in 2023.ii

Dr. Luigi Gratton, Vice President of the Office of Health and Wellness, Herbalife: "More than ever, consumers are prioritizing their overall health by incorporating healthier options as part of their daily diet. Whether they're striving to incorporate more protein or following a plant-based diet, we can offer them nutritious and tasty products like Protein Chips, packed with pea protein, to help them stay on track with their healthy lifestyle goals."

Protein Chips are backed by science and rigorously tested for quality. They are available in mild barbeque flavor and come in convenient on-the-go packs. Protein Chips are Gluten-Free Certified, suitable for vegetariansiii, toasted, not fried and contain:

8 grams of plant-based pea protein

Natural flavor

No cholesterol

Protein Chips are available exclusively through Herbalife independent distributors. Click here to learn more about this product.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit Herbalife.com and follow on Instagram @HerbalifeUSA.

i https://www.nextmsc.com/report/protein-snacks-market.

ii https://gfi.org/marketresearch

iii Products do not contain any meat, poultry, fish, seafood, or insects.

SOURCE Herbalife North America