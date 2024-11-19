Herbalife, LA Galaxy, and the Garden School Foundation Host Third Annual Thanksgiving Cookoff for Local Students at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of health, fitness, and culinary creativity, Herbalife, LA Galaxy, and the Garden School Foundation teamed up yesterday to host the third annual Thanksgiving Cookoff for over 50 students from Leapwood Avenue and Annalee Elementary Schools. The event, held at Dignity Health Sports Park, kicked off with an exciting soccer clinic designed to help students hone their skills on the field. This was followed by a tour of the LA Galaxy's community garden, where the young participants learned firsthand about sustainable farming and how fresh, locally grown produce is used to create healthy meals.

Herbalife is committed to helping people lead healthier lives, and this event is a wonderful way to bring that mission to life for local students. Post this Cozmo, LA Galaxy's mascot, assists Los Angeles-area students in showcasing their Thanksgiving culinary creations at the third annual Thanksgiving Cookoff, hosted by Herbalife, LA Galaxy, and the Garden School Foundation.

The day's highlight was a hands-on cooking session led by Matthew Lindblom, executive chef for LEVY Restaurants, at Dignity Health Sports Park. Under Chef Lindblom's guidance, the students created a festive, nutritious three-course Thanksgiving meal featuring Three Sisters Succotash, Thanksgiving Loco Moco Sundae, and Pumpkin Waffles for dessert. LA Galaxy players John McCarthy and Miguel Berry, along with the team's mascot Cozmo, were on hand to assist the young chefs, adding excitement to the cooking experience and offering their own culinary tips.

Jennifer Guran, director of Global Sports Marketing and Partnerships at Herbalife: "Herbalife is committed to helping people lead healthier lives, and this event is a wonderful way to bring that mission to life for local students. By partnering with LA Galaxy and the Garden School Foundation, we're not only teaching kids the importance of nutrition and sustainability, but also giving them the tools to make healthier choices both on and off the field. This Thanksgiving cookoff is a celebration of community, wellness, and fun."

The event was made possible by the Joint Community Partnership Fund, a collaborative initiative between Herbalife and LA Galaxy. The fund continues to support local community organizations like the Garden School Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches students the value of sustainable gardening and healthy eating. The foundation currently serves more than 3,200 students across ten Title I elementary schools.

Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer at LA Galaxy: "We are proud to be part of a program that not only provides students with the chance to learn soccer but also teaches them the importance of nutrition and sustainability. This Thanksgiving cookoff exemplifies our commitment to empowering youth in underserved communities with the tools they need to live healthy, active lives."

The partnership between Herbalife and LA Galaxy extends beyond this event, with a shared mission to foster active, healthy lifestyles among young people. This year, through the Joint Community Partnership Fund, the organizations have hosted several impactful initiatives, including the unveiling of a new community mini-pitch in Pico Rivera, a back-to-school event at A Place Called Home where students received school supplies, and a special collaboration with the LA Galaxy's Special Olympics program.

Rachel Black, executive director for Garden School Foundation: "We are thrilled to see the incredible impact that the Joint Community Partnership Fund continues to have in our communities. Whether it's through teaching kids how to grow their own food, play soccer, or simply have fun in the kitchen, these programs provide lasting memories and teach skills that will serve these students for years to come."

Since its launch, the Joint Community Partnership Fund has contributed over $2.5 million in support of community programs, and in 2022, an additional $1.25 million was added to further expand its reach. Through these initiatives, Herbalife and LA Galaxy continue to demonstrate their commitment to underserved communities, with a focus on promoting wellness, nutrition education, and youth engagement.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team's 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

