HERBALIFE, LA GALAXY, AND THE U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION UNVEIL NEW COMMUNITY MINI-PITCH IN PICO RIVERA

New Facility Provides a Safe and Vibrant Space for Children to Play Soccer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, LA Galaxy, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation proudly unveiled a new mini-pitch at Rio Vista Elementary School of El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera during a community ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday. This state-of-the-art facility was made possible through the LA Galaxy and Herbalife's Joint Community Partnership Fund, underscoring their commitment to providing children with a safe and dedicated space for playing soccer.

Dr. Marco Villegas, Superintendent of the El Rancho Unified School District: "Today marks a significant milestone for Pico Rivera as we unveil this new mini-pitch at Rio Vista Elementary School. This initiative enhances our community's recreational facilities and provides our youth with new opportunities to engage in soccer and develop valuable life skills. We are grateful for the partnership with LA Galaxy, Herbalife, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which makes this vision a reality."

The mini-pitch transformed an underutilized space into a vibrant facility, featuring futsal goals at each end and proudly displaying the LA Galaxy, Herbalife, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation logos. Measuring 60 by 120 feet, the new surfacing material—produced by SnapSports—is specifically engineered to maximize grip and performance while optimizing safety for players of all ages.

Jennifer Guran, Director of Sports Marketing and Alliances for Herbalife: "The LA Galaxy and Herbalife partnership reflects our commitment to promoting health, wellness, and community spirit while empowering individuals to live their best lives. This new mini-pitch symbolizes our dedication to nurturing young soccer talent and enhancing the well-being of the communities we proudly support."

Mini-pitches mark the latest development in the U.S. Soccer Foundation's It's Everyone's Game national movement to ensure children in underserved communities can enjoy the game's health and youth development benefits. The U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed over 700 mini-pitches nationwide and plans to install 1,000 by 2026.

To further advance this mission, LA Galaxy and Herbalife, through their Joint Community Partnership Fund, remain dedicated to launching similar programs that promote soccer, healthy lifestyles, and nutrition education in underserved communities worldwide. Since 2012, their efforts have resulted in over $2.5 million in donations to communities in need. With a renewed commitment in 2022, an additional $1.25 million was added to the Joint Community Partnership Fund, continuing to support these vital initiatives.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.



About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

