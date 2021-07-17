Herbalife Nutrition and Proactive Sports Performance Debut New Elite Training Facility

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with Proactive Sports Performance hosted a grand opening today of a new multi-million-dollar elite training facility, "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California.

Aaron Rogers works out alongside John DeSimone, President of Herbalife Nutrition, at the new Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition Facility in Westlake Village, CA during a grand opening event today. The multi-million-dollar training facility caters to professional and amateur athletes with physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, and personalized nutrition management. (PRNewsfoto/Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF))
Professional and amateur athletes, together with company executives gathered to try out the equipment at the 17,000 square foot multi-sport training center which provides a high tech, personalized experience for athletes, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

