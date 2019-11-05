Herbalife Nutrition And Proactive Sports To Open State-Of-The-Art Sports Performance Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), and Proactive Sports Performance plan to extend their long-time partnership and take sports performance to a new level by opening Herbalife Nutrition's first global state-of-the-art performance center, in Westlake Village, California in the fourth quarter of 2020. The new facility, currently under construction, will combine the Company's extensive expertise in sports nutrition with Proactive CEO and founder, Ryan Capretta's, knowledge and experience in sports performance. Herbalife Nutrition is the official nutrition provider to more than 190 professional athletes, sports teams and sporting events around the world.

"We are excited to partner with Ryan to build a state-of-the-art facility that demonstrates the power of integrating sports nutrition and athletic training best practices," said Alex Amezquita, senior vice president of Finance and Strategic Planning, Herbalife Nutrition.

In addition to employing technology for physical training and recovery, Herbalife Nutrition sports nutritionists and exercise scientists will be on-site to develop and implement long-term programs to further analyze effects and benefits of hydration and micro and macro nutrients. As a comprehensive sports nutrition performance research facility, the center will be focused on analyzing the totality of an athlete's lifestyle and how the utilization of an entire nutrition and training protocol can benefit their training, on-field performance and recovery.

"With more than a decade in the making, this facility will pair sports science and our best in class training environment. Nutrition, training, recovery and therapy will be seamlessly integrated in this performance center," said Capretta, founder and director of Proactive Sports Performance. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with Herbalife Nutrition."

The unique and diverse training programs have positioned Proactive Sports, founded in 2006 by Capretta, as one of the most sought out training facilities in the world by professional athletes of all sports, as well as youth and adult athletes of all levels. Capretta holds a Masters in Sports Science and worked seven years in the NFL and at Stanford University as a strength and conditioning coach.

Herbalife Nutrition has worked hand-in-hand with Proactive Sports over the past eight years to help optimize their elite athlete program through sports nutrition, working closely with athletes planning to enter professional scouting combines by assessing each individual's fitness goals and complementing their training with a targeted meal plan.

About Herbalife Nutrition:

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit http://iamherbalifenutrition.com/.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

https://iamherbalifenutrition.com

