Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Partner with the Asociacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos to Help Eradicate Hunger and Provide Nutritious Food To Those In Need

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation have formed a new partnership with the Asociacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos ("BAMX"), a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the needs of people experiencing food insecurity in Mexico through community-based food distribution. Through this collaboration, under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, $50,000 will be donated to provide nutritious food to families and those in need in Mexico.

According to the United Nations, it is estimated that more than two billion people around the world do not have access to enough nutritious food. Additionally, current estimates indicate that about 690 million people suffer from hunger, which represent 8.9 percent of the world's population. In Mexico, nearly 52 million people suffer from hunger.

"BAMX is doing remarkable work in Mexico and we are proud to partner with them as we provide food to those who are hungry and those in need. Our work through our Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative is making a difference, reducing hunger and ultimately changing people's lives. Yet we appreciate the gravity of the situation and this is why we have committed ourselves to leading in this area until everyone has access to quality nutrition," said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition and President of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.





The new partnership with BAMX will include a $50,000 donation to improve food quality in Mexico. Through this donation, 7,520 families will receive support with more than 66,000 pounds of food in the 27 states the organization operates.

"We appreciate this partnership with Herbalife Nutrition as our ally in prioritizing nutrition and providing food for those who need it most," said María Teresa García Plata, General Director of the Food Bank Network of Mexico. "The donation will help us to buy enough food to distribute nationally through our 55 food banks and feed more than 30,000 people in one month."

BAMX joins the company's Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative as the first nonprofit partner in Mexico, alongside other leading global and regional organizations including Feed the Children, The Hunger Project, the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), among others. Collectively, the Nutrition for Zero Hunger nonprofit partners support more than 114 million people around the world.

Nutrition for Zero Hunger is dedicated to providing nutritious food and nutrition education to communities around the world, an effort that is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger in all its forms by 2030, to achieve food security and better nutrition in the world.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation ("HNF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HNF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HNF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to eradicating hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About The Asociacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos (BAMX)

The Asociacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos (BAMX), is a non-profit Mexican civil association that operates since 1995 and is dedicated to rescue food throughout the value chain, in order to combat hunger and improve the nutrition of the vulnerable population in Mexico. We are a network of 55 Food Banks distributed practically throughout the national territory, helping annually with an average of 118 thousand tons of rescued food, to more than 2 million constant beneficiaries. As founding members of The Global Food Banking Network, we are one of the most important civil associations in the country: we are the only network of food banks in Mexico and one of the largest in the world. More information at www.bamx.org.mx

