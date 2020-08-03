Herbalife Nutrition Cancels 2020 Herbalife24 Triathlon, 5k and Bike Tour Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced it is canceling the 2020 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles, 5k and Bike Tour which had been scheduled for October 25, 2020. Herbalife Nutrition plans to hold a 2021 event on May 16, 2021.

"We thank all the participants for their continued excitement and support for the event, but after careful consideration and concern for the health and safety of our athletes, staff, volunteers, and spectators, we have decided to cancel the 2020 event," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition. "We look forward to bringing the triathlon back to Los Angeles on May 16, 2021."

All currently registered participants may choose to receive a refund or defer entry to the May 16, 2021 event. All refund requests must be emailed to [email protected] by August 31, 2020. Participants should include their full name, race category, and registration ID in their email. Participants who do not request a refund by this deadline, will have their registration automatically transferred to the 2021 event.

Full details are available at Herbalife24tri.la.

