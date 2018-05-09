Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance

"We work closely with ProActive throughout the year because we both understand the impact that training in combination with personalized nutrition has for athletes to maximize their performance," said Dana Ryan, Ph.D, director, Sports Performance and Education at Herbalife Nutrition. "Many athletes are unaware of the importance of good nutrition and the positive impact it can have on their performance both on and off the field, and we're proud to help create inspiring results on their journey."

For more than four years, Herbalife Nutrition has worked with more than 50 athletes training for the Combine, with the vast majority of them joining the top professional *NFL teams. One player's story that has gained momentum is that of offensive tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., an athlete who trained at ProActive in preparation for the 2018 NFL Combine.

Brown's journey has not been an easy one. When he was 15, his father, a 10-season professional football player nicknamed "Zeus," passed away due to complications of diabetes. It was then that he made a promise to himself and to his dad to follow in his footsteps on and off the field.

Heading into college, Orlando Brown Jr. tipped the scale at more than 415 pounds. He lost weight at Oklahoma, but truly focused on it heading into the combine. **He engaged in an 8-week personalized nutrition plan with Herbalife Nutrition and a training program at ProActive where he lost almost 30 pounds through hard work and commitment.

"The nutrition goals we set to prepare for the 2018 NFL Combine were difficult and required commitment, but well worth the results," said Brown. "It's a lifestyle, it's who you are, and if you want to maintain it, it's going to take a lot of work," added Brown, whose goal is to someday be a hall of famer.

Brown realized his dream of going pro on April 28, when he was selected in round three of the draft by the Baltimore Ravens, the same team that his father once played for.

To learn more about Brown's journey, watch "The Best Me I Can Be" on YouTube.

Herbalife Nutrition's purpose is making the world healthier and happier, and proudly sponsors more than 190 sporting teams, athletes and events around the world. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit http://company.herbalife.com/sponsorships/. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

For more information on nutrition visit Herbalife.com.

*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with the NFL or the Baltimore Ravens.

**Orlando Brown Jr.'s nutrition program was personalized based on his height, weight and energy expenditure and monitored by a nutritionist. Herbalife Nutrition does not recommend rapid weight loss for the average consumer.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, along with one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife-nutrition-congratulates-2018-proactive-combine-athletes-for-their-commitment-to-nutrition-and-peak-sports-performance-300645769.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.herbalife.com

