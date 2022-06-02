Herbalife Nutrition Expands Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and Economic Empowerment with Plastic Bank Partnership

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the upcoming World Oceans Day on June 8, 2022, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, today announced a two-year global responsibility partnership with Plastic Bank , a social enterprise that is empowering Ocean Stewards around the world to stop ocean plastic. Through this partnership, Herbalife Nutrition aims to prevent over 400,000 pounds of plastic from entering oceans by end of year 2023. Additionally, the organization provides an economic opportunity for Plastic Bank's community members in Indonesia, who exchange plastic waste at local collection branches for life-improving benefits.This effort further expands Herbalife Nutrition's commitment to recycling and eliminating plastic waste, while also contributing to its goal to achieve 50 million positive impacts that nourish people and planet by its 50th anniversary in 2030.

"The health of our planet impacts the health of individuals," said Erin Richards-Kunkel, senior director of Strategic Partnerships and CSR, Herbalife Nutrition. "Our partnership with Plastic Bank will help improve the world's oceans while creating a financial opportunity for people to join this effort."

Plastic covers 40 percent of the world's ocean surface which results in approximately $13 billion in economic damage to marine ecosystems, according to the United Nations Environment Program .

"We commend Herbalife Nutrition for choosing to stand on the right side of history and helping to save the ocean from plastic. Ocean Stewardship is creating opportunities for socioeconomic advancement of collection communities around the world," said David Katz, Founder and CEO, Plastic Bank. "By offering safe, secure, and traceable sources of income to our collection community members, together we can empower them to stop ocean plastic and transcend poverty."

The new partnership is an addition to other active Herbalife Nutrition recycling programs. In more than a dozen markets around the world, the Company has implemented ongoing, local recycling initiatives at the Company's Sales and Distribution Centers to incentivize recycling of company product packaging and educate customers about recycling and waste reduction. Some markets have also formed individual partnerships with local organizations, such as the Green Antz partnership in the Philippines, transforming used product canisters and bottles into green building materials. Herbalife Nutrition Brazil participates in the "Give a Hand to the Future" program organized by the Personal Hygiene Perfumery and Cosmetics Industries Brazilian Association (ABIHPEC), to invest in infrastructure for recycling cooperatives and training for their employees.

In its Global Responsibility Report: Nourishing People and the Planet, launched last year, the Company also discusses its goals to reduce the use of plastic and use more recycled materials like PCR (post-consumer resin), while also decreasing the overall amount of packaging for its nutrition products globally.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are secured through a blockchain platform that enables traceable collection, secures income and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic® and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

