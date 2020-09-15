Herbalife Nutrition Extends Partnership With National Hispanic Council on Aging Under The Nutrition for Zero Hunger Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, today announced an expanded partnership with the National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA), the leading organization working to improve the lives of older Hispanic adults, their families and caregivers. The partnership empowers the aging Hispanic population with necessary tools to support their health by providing access to healthy nutrition, as well as nutrition education and fitness programs to promote healthy aging. NHCOA joins the Company's growing network of nonprofit organizations under its Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) initiative, further demonstrating the often-overlooked effects of hunger and malnutrition in different communities.

"Our Nutrition for Zero Hunger campaign is designed to do one thing: eradicate hunger around the world. Working with the National Hispanic Council on Aging, we will expand our reach as we tackle this global crisis," said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

According to NHCOA, by 2060 the aging Hispanic population is expected to grow to 21.5 million. While more than 32% of this population lacks health insurance, economic and food insecurity are also prevalent issues among older Hispanic adults, placing this population at a higher risk for a number of chronic diseases, including obesity and diabetes. The Company will provide funding for NHCOA's health education and promotion programs, focusing on healthy lifestyle habits.

Herbalife Nutrition has partnered with NHCOA since 2014, supporting their health and nutrition programs, including their senior housing facility, Casa Iris, ensuring all residents have access to healthy nutrition. Over the six-year partnership, the Company has contributed nearly $200,000 to support ongoing programs, including over $60,000 of healthy nutrition products. In 2020, due to the overwelming needs of the community, the Company further supported Casa Iris residents with healthy nutrition needs, including individual nutrition packages containing products, blenders, healthy snacks and nutrition education materials including tips and heathy recipes.

The continued partnership under NFZH supports NHCOA's health and well-being programs, which consist of training sessions focused on health priorities including prevention and risk factors of diabetes, obesity, and cancer, and also promotes heathy eating habits and physical activity.

"We've seen how accessible health information can motivate people to do amazing things for themselves, their families and their communities," said Dr. Yanira Cruz, President and CEO of NHCOA. "We're glad to work with a Company dedicated to providing food insecure Hispanic older adults with the nutrition and educated they need to improve their health and happiness."

To achieve its mission, NHCOA has developed a Hispanic Aging Network of community-based organizations across the continental U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico that reaches millions of Latinos each year. NHCOA also works to ensure the Hispanic community is better understood and fairly represented in U.S. policies. They address health issues on multiple levels including localized health education and promotion programs, public policy advocacy informed by grassroots input and rigorous research, serving as the basis for both practice and policy.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal #2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About NHCOA

The National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA) is the leading national organization working to improve the lives of Hispanic older adults, their families and their caregivers.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, NHCOA has been a strong voice dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating for research, policy, and practice in the areas of economic security, health, and housing for more than 30 years.

In 2014, there were 3.6 million older adult Hispanics, constituting 8% of the older population in the US; this number is expected to grow to 21.5 million by 2060. In light of the rapid growth of the Latino aging population, NHCOA also empowers Hispanic older adult sand families through leadership development to enable them to age with dignity and become their won best advocates.

To achieve its mission, NHCOA has developed a Hispanic Aging Network of community-based organizations across the continental U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico that reaches millions of Latinos each year. NHCOA also works to ensure the Hispanic community is better understood and fairly represented in U.S., policies.

By encouraging a multicultural dialogue and sharing the best of our talents, NHCOA believes in building a stronger America in which we can all age securely, with dignity, greater self-sufficiency, and in the best possible health.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

http://iamherbalifenutrition.com

