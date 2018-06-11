Herbalife Nutrition Partners With American Red Cross On #MissingType Campaign To Increase Awareness For Much Needed Blood Donations

From June 11th through July 3rd, Herbalife Nutrition will join the Red Cross and other organizations, celebrities and influencers to remove the letters representing the main blood groups –– A, B and O –– from its logo and public-facing messaging to illustrate the critical role blood donations play in patient care. The Company will also help raise awareness through its social media channels, and among its employees, independent distributors and customers.

"For more than 20-years, Herbalife Nutrition continues to proudly and actively support the American Red Cross with local, national and global disaster relief, emergency preparedness efforts, local events and blood drives, fostering a partnership built on the shared principles and values of helping others," said Dr. John Agwunobi, co-president and chief health and nutrition officer at Herbalife Nutrition.

In addition to Dr. Kristy Applehans, MS, NMD and senior director of global post-market medical surveillance at Herbalife Nutrition serving as a member of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Regional Board of Directors, the Company provides an annual $500,000 in-kind donation of Protein Deluxe Bars to 120 Red Cross blood donation service centers across the U.S. The Company's independent distributors and employees generously also donate to support U.S. and international relief efforts, most recently in support of Hurricane Harvey victims.

"We are so grateful that Herbalife Nutrition has joined the Missing Types campaign to raise visibility for this critical need and to help ensure hospital patients receive lifesaving blood," said Neal Litvack, chief marketing officer, Red Cross. "We could not fulfill our mission without the tremendous support from volunteer blood donors and partners like Herbalife Nutrition. Together, we can reverse the trend before it's too late for the many patients who are counting on us."

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. However, for the past four years, new Red Cross donors have declined by about 80,000 each year. The blood donor base is shrinking, and more blood donors are needed now to fill the gaps. This is a challenge faced by blood collection organizations across the country and around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition regularly hosts blood collection events at its offices, with four events scheduled in conjunction with the Missing Types campaign, as well as a virtual blood drive that directs employees, distributors and other donors, who are not able to attend one of the scheduled events, to a donation center nearest to them. Scheduled events at Herbalife Nutrition facilities include:

Tuesday, June 12 at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles - 10:00 am-4:00 pm

at LA Live in - Tuesday June 19 at the Carson Distribution Center in Carson, CA - 9:30 am-3:30 pm

at the Carson Distribution Center in - Wednesday, June 20 at the Innovation and Manufacturing facility in Winston Salem, NC - 9:00 am-6:00 pm

at the Innovation and Manufacturing facility in - Wednesday, July 25 at the Innovation and Manufacturing facility in Lake Forest, CA - 6:30 am-4:30 pm

Support for the American Red Cross and those they help extends beyond financial support with Herbalife Nutrition employees having participated in more than 50 blood drives held at Herbalife Innovation and Manufacturing facilities in Lake Forest and Winston Salem, Carson Distribution Center, Torrance and LA Live offices. Results from these drives, combined with the donations collected on the Herbalife Nutrition bloodmobile that covers Southern California, could potentially save 25,000 lives.

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit herbalife.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,300 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife-nutrition-partners-with-american-red-cross-on-missingtype-campaign-to-increase-awareness-for-much-needed-blood-donations-300664377.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition