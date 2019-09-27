Herbalife Nutrition Returns As The Official Nutrition Sponsor Of The 2019 YMCA Stair Climb In Los Angeles To Promote Healthy And Active Lifestyles, One Step At A Time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: HLF) Herbalife Nutrition , a premier global nutrition company today announced that for the seventh year it is the official nutrition sponsor of the Ketchum–Downtown YMCA Stair Climb for Los Angeles . The Company will help fuel 4,000 stair climb participants who reach the 1,664 steps to the pinnacle of the U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles with water and energy bars to help them recover.

"We proudly support the YMCA and our shared mission of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while bringing communities of like-minded people together," said Neil Spiers, vice president, Global Business Services, Herbalife Nutrition and Downtown YMCA board member. "We value YMCA's commitment to improving and strengthening our communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility."

Herbalife Nutrition co-presidents Dr. John Agwunobi and John De Simone will join 80 Herbalife Nutrition employees in their annual 75-story climb to the top of the building. To help hydrate and nourish all participants, the Company is donating more than 4,000 products, including H3O® Fitness Drink packets, bottles of water and Protein Deluxe Bars (Lemon Citrus & Vanilla Almond) that will be distributed on the resting floor (floor 70) to facilitate participant's recovery.

The Company's support of the YMCA is part of Herbalife Nutrition's broader community engagement program aimed at promoting good nutrition. The Company's philanthropic focus of helping provide nutrition support to vulnerable children and families around the world, and in the L.A. area through several local charity organizations, including LA Science Center, 'A Place Called Home,' the Children's Institute Inc., and the Union Rescue Mission.

"We are excited to welcome back Herbalife Nutrition as our official nutrition sponsor for this year's stair climb, helping climbers recover and gather energy from thirst-quenching products that they generously provide," said Ketchum-Downtown YMCA's Executive Director, Carol Pfannkuche. "We value the support from businesses like Herbalife Nutrition who help us achieve our goal of creating lasting personal and social change in our communities."

This is the 26th Anniversary of the Stair Climb for the Los Angeles YMCA. The event raises funds for the community and supports numerous subsidized YMCA programs, including those that fight obesity, and helps make possible participation for children, teens, families, and seniors in some of the most under-resourced neighborhoods in the city.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Stuart M. Ketchum Downtown YMCA

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA is one of 26 branches of YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, a non-profit organization that serves more than a quarter million families each year. Welcoming individuals of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, the Y is committed to nurturing everyone's potential in spirit, mind and body. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Ketchum-Downtown YMCA inspires its community to learn, grow and thrive. For more information about Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, visit www.ymcala.org/ketchum-downtown .

