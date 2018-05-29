Herbalife Nutrition Signs LA Galaxy's Jonathan Dos Santos to a Multi-Year Sports Nutrition Sponsorship

"We're thrilled to be Jonathan's exclusive sports performance nutrition partner. His commitment to nutrition, fitness and the community is an embodiment of our purpose to making the world healthier and happier," said Rich Goudis, CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

As his official nutrition and sports performance partner, dos Santos will have access to the Company's Herbalife24® line of sports performance products, which are NSF Certified for Sport®, to help fuel him in his efforts to optimize his performance on the field.

"As an athlete, I understand the importance of balanced nutrition, and I am excited to work with Herbalife Nutrition and its nutrition and sports experts to develop a personalized plan to make sure I achieve the proper nutrition and hydration needed to compete and win," said Jonathan dos Santos.

Dos Santos was introduced to the products in the LA Galaxy players' lounge. He uses Herbalife24® Rebuild Strength to start his morning and post-practice, and recently worked with the Herbalife Nutrition team to develop a video preparing his favorite shake recipe he calls "Banana Sunrise." To watch and share Jonathan's shake recipe video, click here.

The sponsorship also includes supporting joint community partnership initiatives, sports nutrition education and the Company's marketing initiatives.

Dos Santos, a native of Mexico City, joined FC Barcelona's famed academy at an early age with his brother, Giovani, where both worked their way up into Barcelona's first team. In 2014, he followed in his brother's footsteps and joined Villarreal CF, where he made a name for himself as one of the most reliable midfielders of the Spanish league. In 2017, he once again reunited with his brother, this time as one of the three Designated Players of the LA Galaxy.

For more information on nutrition visit Herbalife.com.

The purpose of Herbalife Nutrition is to make the world healthier and happier, and it proudly sponsors more than 190 sporting teams, athletes, and events around the world. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit http://company.herbalife.com/sponsorships/. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, along with one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and international teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife-nutrition-signs-la-galaxys-jonathan-dos-santos-to-a-multi-year-sports-nutrition-sponsorship-300655191.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.herbalife.com

