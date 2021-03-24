Herbalife Nutrition's Expertise and Leadership in Nutrition Featured at Upcoming Scientific Conferences Tweet this

"As a leading global nutrition company, we are proud and committed to having a distinguished scientific team to share our research and expertise while making strides in nutrition and food science worldwide." said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition experts will present and participate virtually at the following events during the first and second quarters of 2021:

Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) - Food and Dietary Supplement Safety and Regulation Conference — March 24 - 25

On March 25, Vasilios (Bill) H. Frankos M.S., Ph.D., Senior Corporate Advisor Product Science, Safety and Compliance at Herbalife Nutrition, will give a presentation titled, "Dietary Supplement Regulatory Requirements in a Changing Political Environment."

Asia-Oceania Conference on Obesity & Malaysian Association for the Study of Obesity Scientific Conferences 2021 — April 6 - 8

Herbalife Nutrition is one of the sponsors at the conference and on April 8, Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Member Carel le Roux, Ph.D. will give a presentation titled "How the Gut Talks to the Brain" at a session titled "Lifestyle, Exercise & Diet."

World Winter Sports Forum — April 17

Dana Ryan, Ph.D., MBA, M.A., Director, Sport Performance and Education at Herbalife Nutrition, will give a presentation entitled "Herbalife24 and Nutrition for Winter Sports" covering the nutritional requirements for the performance of winter sports at a forum co-developed by Herbalife Nutrition and Beijing Sport University.

28th European Congress on Obesity — May 10 - 13

Herbalife Nutrition scientists and experts will participate in the congress through the sponsorship of a scientific session and engagement at the virtual booth.

On May 12 , Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Member Carel le Roux, Ph.D. and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Kent Bradley , MD, MPH, MBA, will be joined by Bart Van der Schueren MD, Ph.D. of the University Hospital of Leuven in Belgium , for a 90-minute scientific session titled "Exploring Weight Management Models in the 21st Century."

American Society for Nutrition (ASN) Nutrition 2021 — June 7 - 10

Herbalife Nutrition will have several levels of participation at the conference including the sponsorship of a scientific session and Speed Mentoring event for ASN student members to an Herbalife Nutrition virtual booth where experts will engage with attendees.

On June 9 , Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor a scientific session titled "The Global Nutrition Transition: Precision Nutrition and Hidden Hunger" that Dr. David Heber , MD., Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) will moderate. Speakers will include José M. Ordovás, Ph.D. of Tufts University , Zhaoping Li , MD., Ph.D. of University of California, Los Angeles , and Hans Konrad Biesalski, MD., Ph.D. of University of Hohenheim.

On June 8 , Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor the Speed Mentoring event that allows student attendees to speak with mentors from a variety of sectors (academia, government, and industry).

Herbalife Nutrition is also a sponsor of CANDAC21 California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Annual Conference and Expo (Apr 14 - 24), and its scientists and registered dietitians will be engaging with conference attendees at a virtual booth. Additionally, company experts will participate in a virtual booth at the 2021 American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenerative Medicine.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com .

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Company is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, the Company is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF)

