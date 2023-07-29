Herbalife Takes Over the Streets of San Antonio to Host Fit Hour to Inspire People to Live Their Best Lives Through Health and Fitness

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, took to Market Street today to host its Fit Hour, a live workout for approximately 5,000 Herbalife distributors from across the United States to encourage people to get up and get moving to live a healthy lifestyle. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) which is devoted to helping improve lives and communities worldwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, poor diet and low physical activity levels affect overall health and are significant risk factors for obesity and chronic disease. Obesity in the United States affects 100.1 million (41.9%) adults.

The workout, led by Samantha Clayton, the Company's vice president of Sports Performance and Fitness Education, included a full-body cardio and functional strength routine designed for participants of all fitness levels using the art of exercise progression and regression to ensure everyone could participate and gain movement confidence.

"As a Company, we are committed to engaging individuals in health and fitness and creating healthier and happier communities," said Samantha Clayton. "With our Fit Hour, we want to showcase the incredible impact like-minded people working out together can have in instilling a sense of community which can go a long way in pursuing health goals, all for a good cause."

Herbalife fueling stations stocked with water and Herbalife24 CR7 Drive were available to participants.

The event helped raise more than $54,000 (USD) to support HNF's efforts to continue to provide the proper nutrition and education necessary for the wellness of children. In 2022 the organization served over 229,000 children across global communities with the proper nutrition to lead enriching lives.

"We are pleased to welcome Herbalife Distributors and experts to our city to ignite our community through health and fitness," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. "The Company's strong commitment to health and fitness aligns with San Antonio's Healthy City and Active Living initiative and reflects the power of community."

The Fit Hour was one of several events that form part of this year's Herbalife Extravaganza, which kicked off on Friday, July 28, and will run through Sunday, July 30, at the Alamodome. The conference welcomes approximately 20,000 attendees, focuses on training and education, and is open to all Herbalife independent distributors from the North American region.

