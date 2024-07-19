Herbalife Teams Up with San Antonio Spurs Guard Blake Wesley and Pro Basketball Trainer Joe Abunassar to Host a Free Basketball Clinic for Youth in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, today in partnership with YWCA Minneapolis, teamed up with its sponsored athlete, San Antonio Spurs* guard Blake Wesley and Joe Abunassar, renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas, to lead a free co-ed basketball clinic for Minneapolis-area youth 7-18 years of age. The clinic was held at YWCA Midtown/Minneapolis Sports Center, and it allowed young basketball enthusiasts to learn from professional coaches and athletes while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

"Basketball has an incredible impact on my life both on and off the court. Giving back to the community, sharing the knowledge that has helped me be a better athlete, and helping to empower kids to be healthy and active, all while doing something that I love to do, feels amazing." San Antonio Spurs Blake Wesley partnered with IMPACT Basketball and Herbalife to host a basketball clinic today for kids at the YWCA Midtown/Minneapolis Sports Center. Kids worked on ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork and learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits to reach their full potential on and off the court.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), studies1 show that participating in youth sports can lead to immediate and long-term benefits for youth, their families, and communities. Participating in sports is associated with Increased empowerment, personal responsibility, and self-control. Additionally, adolescents who play sports are 8 times more likely to be physically active at age 24 than those who do not play sports.

The athletes, under the guidance of experienced coaches from IMPACT Basketball, worked on increasing cardio endurance and developing individual basketball skills through activities and drills. The kids worked on ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork and learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits to reach their full potential on and off the court.

Joe Abunassar, Founder and CEO of IMPACT Basketball: "Through these basketball clinics, we are not only committed to helping participants improve their basketball skills, but in helping to instill important values such as teamwork, discipline, and the significance of developing healthy nutritional habits in the next generation. For NBA athletes like Blake, these three values play an integral role in their performance on the court."

Known for training professional caliber players, Abunassar has worked with more than 300 players, from professionals to collegiate stars to high school players and teams worldwide.

The partnership between Herbalife and IMPACT Basketball represents a shared commitment to community development and empowering the next generation. The event was filled with valuable basketball instruction, mentorship, and fun activities, making it an unforgettable experience.

Ibi Montesino, Managing Director, Herbalife North America: "We are proud to help provide unique and memorable experiences for young athletes through our partnership with IMPACT Basketball and the YMCA Minneapolis. Our clinics not only exemplify our Company's commitment to a healthy, active life, but represent our continuous commitment to giving back to the community."

The basketball clinic kicked off Herbalife's 2024 North American Extravaganza in Minneapolis from July 19 to 21. Extravaganza is focused on training and education and is held annually for all North American Herbalife Independent Distributors.

* Herbalife is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by, the San Antonio Spurs or the National Basketball Association.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit Herbalife.com and follow on Instagram @HerbalifeUSA.

About IMPACT Basketball Center:

IMPACT Basketball is the world's premier destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars, high school players, and professional, college, and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players, and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the game's highest levels. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com.

About YWCA Minneapolis

YWCA Minneapolis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women and girls. For more than 130 years, we have worked to create opportunities to overcome social injustice, particularly in matters of race and gender. Annually, YWCA Minneapolis serves more than 15,000 people in our community through high-quality programs and advocacy focused on racial justice, early learning, youth development and wellness.

