Herbalmax Announces Reinvigorator Basic, a New, Value-Focused Version of the Flagship NMN Supplement, Reinvigorator

The new NMN supplement, Reinvigorator Basic, is a long-awaited addition to the Herbalmax product range, offering the same NMN purity, synergistic herbal enhancement, and advanced uptake optimization as the original Reinvigorator formula, but now with a more attractive price-point, setting a permanent savings target for the consumer at nearly thirty percent.

"The introduction of Reinvigorator Basic is just the beginning of the Herbalmax brand now offering our customers more value-added options," confirms Dr. Grant Marshall, CEO of Herbalmax.

"We've had a lot of success with our original Reinvigorator formula since its launch in 2018. Although Reinvigorator is geared towards the high-end home-health market, we understand the demand to now offer a multi-level price structure, and open up availability across the industry, while continuing to provide a top-tier product of equal benefit to the consumer. I think with Reinvigorator Basic, we've finally achieved that important balance," affirms Dr. Marshall.

Reinvigorator Basic is immediately available for purchase online, on the Herbalmax website, www.herbalmax.com.

About Reinvigorator Basic

Reinvigorator Basic is an advanced daily NMN supplement designed to enhance metabolic optimization, and energy production, while promoting healthy aging and longevity.

NMN is a precursor enzyme to the body's critical NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) stores. Laboratory studies at Harvard University and Washington University in St. Louis have identified NMN restores NAD+ in the cells with regular use.

Reinvigorator Basic is specifically formulated to promote cardiovascular health, and give consumers the nutrients needed to support a strong and energetic body for a long, healthy life.

About Herbalmax Inc.

Herbalmax was founded 20 years ago with a vision to pioneer scientific natural solutions for health and human wellness through excellence in biotechnical design. Since then we continue to set the industry standard in developing, manufacturing and licensing scientifically sound natural dietary supplements.

Related Links:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Herbalmax

Related Links

http://www.herbalmax.com

