Herbalmax® Announces Reinvigorator, The First NMN-Based Dietary Supplement Enhanced with Herbal Compounds for Metabolic Repair and Healthy Aging

The main ingredient of Reinvigorator, NMN, is a substance found in foods and naturally occurs in the body. NMN is the direct precursor of the critical coenzyme NAD+, which plays a key role in the essential biological processes of DNA repair, metabolic maintenance, energy production and cellular aging. NMN's strong anti-aging effects in metabolic, neurological, cardiovascular, and muscle health have been scientifically validated in multiple independent laboratory studies and the results have been published in top scientific journals (1-5). Herbalmax is proud to be among the first to bring such a product to the consumer market to help people live healthier, longer lives.

"We are excited to bring this groundbreaking product to the public and are thrilled by the positive feedbacks from our early evaluators, notably the energy boost and sleep quality enhancement. Still, our greatest challenge lies in the complexity of the manufacturing process and the resulting low production capacity. We are striving to perfect the technologies to meet the demand of our customers and to further lower the cost, so that more people can enjoy the benefit of this great product," said Dr. Nancy Marshall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Herbalmax.

Reinvigorator is expected be available in late 2018 exclusively through Herbalmax's website - www.herbalmax.com - for under $1000 per month.

About Herbalmax

Herbalmax is founded on the belief that people should have more choices for their health needs. Since its foundation in 1999, Herbalmax has been dedicated to translating the best research and clinical experiences into effective natural dietary supplements that help people with their health needs. Over the past 20 years, Herbalmax has established a line of over 20 proprietary formulas of unsurpassed quality to meet the myriad health needs of our customers. For more information, please visit Herbalmax at www.herbalmax.com.

