Herbarium Hosts The CBX Takeover for The Last Prisoner Project

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbarium is officially partnering with CBX to fundraise for The Last Prisoner Project and advocate for the decriminalization of cannabis. CBX Takeover, presented by Herbarium and CBX, will be held May 28th, 2021 in Herbarium's LA location.

The war on drugs and cannabis policies have left disastrous impacts in communities throughout the United States, disproportionately affecting Black and Brown people. While state and federal cannabis policies are changing, there is still a long way to go to establish and maintain equity and justice. Herbarium stands with communities of color and people who've been wrongfully imprisoned for cannabis.

"Herbarium has built itself a very strong platform where we're able to influence. We've always been at the forefront of advocacy, progression, and change. We want to bring attention to this mission and act on it. We've decided to work with one of our top partners, Cannabiotix, who shares the same values and beliefs we do. We're coming together with LPP to be a catalyst for change. Because that day will come" Adie Meiri (Founder & CEO). Herbarium has invested in a thought-provoking billboard campaign all around Los Angeles County to raise awareness and advocate for social change.

10% of CBX proceeds for the day will be donated to The Last Prisoner Project by Herbarium. Our patients and event attendees will be able to donate at the registers, to our donation boxes, or directly to The Last Prisoner Project via QR codes or WWW.lastprisonerproject.org . There will be flyers with information on our mission and a pen pal directory provided by The Last Prisoner Project.

We hope that our event presented by Herbarium, CBX, and The Last Prisoner Project will not only raise awareness but inspire others to act and contribute to our collective mission.

For more information on CBX Takeover, FAQs, registration, or donations—visit WWW.Herbarium.LA and WWW.LastPrisonerProject.org.

About Herbarium

Herbarium is a California-based cannabis brand, with vertically integrated shops, committed to educate people about cannabis and its benefits, advocate for the decriminalization of cannabis, and elevate people's lifestyles and experiences. Herbarium is the only cannabis brand that caters to their clientele by constantly improving products while providing the lowest prices in the region.

