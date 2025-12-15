Herbivore Debuts Exclusive Bodycare Collection and Partnership with Ulta Beauty

Herbivore's new collection and rollout to 850+ Ulta Beauty doors marks the first major initiative under the leadership of CEO Britany LeBlanc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbivore, the prestige, plant-powered beauty brand known for its thoughtful formulations, today announced a new partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. As part of the rollout, Herbivore will debut a first-of-its-kind 15-piece Body Collection exclusively to Ulta Beauty, which will be available in over 850 stores nationwide starting December 28, 2025.

Founded in 2011 by Alex Kummerow and Julia Wills, Herbivore started with a simple belief: botanical ingredients don't just rival synthetics – they often surpass them. Their curiosity and craft quickly built a loyal community drawn to the brand's transparency, thoughtful design, and emotional resonance, helping Herbivore shape the clean beauty movement long before it became an industry standard.

"From the very beginning, Herbivore has been about creating products that integrate plant-powered efficacy and wellness while connecting with people on a sensory level," said Alex Kummerow, Co-Founder of Herbivore. "We've never chased trends and have always focused on creating highly effective, plant-active formulas inspired by the power of nature. With this Body Collection, we're extending that philosophy beyond skincare, bringing plant-powered, thoughtful formulations to the ritual of caring for your whole body. Partnering with Ulta allows us to share that experience with a whole new audience, while honoring the community that's supported us from day one."

Herbivore's partnership with Ulta Beauty provides access to the retailer's 45+ million Ulta Beauty Rewards Members and beyond, allowing both longtime brand fans and a new generation of beauty enthusiasts to experience the brand's elevated approach to body care for the first time.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're always looking to partner with brands who bring a fresh, joyful, and differentiated approach to skincare from head to toe, and Herbivore Botanicals is such a natural fit," said Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Their new, exclusive body care collection captures the colorful, sensorial experience our guests are craving, while staying true to our shared belief that wellness should feel uplifting and within reach for everyone. The brand was one of the first pioneers in the clean beauty movement, and we are excited to partner with them in this next chapter of their growth as they enter a new category and will proudly be a part of our Conscious Beauty assortment, across all five pillars, including clean ingredients, sustainable packaging, give back, cruelty-free, and vegan. We're thrilled to welcome Herbivore to our shelves and to continue expanding our assortment with brands that inspire self-care in all its beautiful forms."

Over the past 18 months under CEO Britany LeBlanc, Herbivore has undergone a thoughtful refresh to modernize its packaging, update its visual identity, and sharpen its storytelling, all while remaining true to its plant-powered roots. The brand's forward-looking strategy centers on elevating the attributes that resonate most today: plant-active efficacy, sensorial skin and body care, and a holistic approach that connects beauty and wellness.

"When I joined Herbivore last year, my goal was to reinvigorate this beloved brand for today's consumer and a new era of clean beauty," said Britany LeBlanc, CEO of Herbivore. "Nearly 15 years ago, Herbivore helped define the clean movement with vibrant, plant-based formulas and design that made skincare worthy of the 'shelfie'. As clean became table stakes, we saw an opportunity to evolve–elevating our plant-active efficacy, sensorial care, and belief in beauty as wellness. Over the past 18 months, we've modernized the brand from the inside out, accelerating innovation across skincare and body. With this relaunch, we're honoring Herbivore's legacy while shaping the future of clean beauty."

When Herbivore first launched 15 years ago, it was the handcrafted body products–scrubs, oils, and soaks that paired sensorial pleasure with visual beauty–that quickly resonated and helped establish the brand's cult following. Today, Herbivore returns to the category that shaped its early identity with a 15-SKU Body Collection reinvented for the modern consumer. Drawing from its plant-powered heritage, the collection reinterprets beloved formulas through a contemporary lens, offering a full-body experience built on signature actives like bakuchiol, tremella mushroom, blue tansy, turmeric, and adaptogens. The line spans six naturally derived scent families designed to deliver both targeted benefits and total body wellness.

"Bodycare has been central to Herbivore since the beginning because the brand was founded on the idea that everyday moments can become rituals of joy, presence, and self-love. Our formulas are rooted in plants and minerals, drawing from ancient beauty traditions while fitting into modern lives that are increasingly in need of grounding, sensuality, and connection to the natural world," said Herbivore Co-Founder Julia Wills.

The new Herbivore Body Collection will be available online at Ulta.com beginning December 21, 2025, and in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting December 28, 2025.

Founded in 2011 by Julia Wills and Alex Kummerow, Herbivore is a prestige skin and bodycare brand built on the belief that all good things come from nature. The company's line of 35+ SKUs are crafted for a sensory experience and formulated with potent plant-active ingredients that harness the power of the plant kingdom to meet the highest clean beauty standards. For more information, visit www.herbivore.com.

