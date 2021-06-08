HERBL Announces Acquisition of Blackbird to Create Leading Multi-State Supply Chain Solution in Cannabis Industry

The acquisition positions HERBL as the leading multi-state supply chain company that serves 98% of California's and Nevada's cannabis retailers. BlackbirdGo, Blackbird's proprietary e-commerce platform, will be seamlessly integrated into HERBL's retail services offering, providing a new sales channel that connects retailers and consumers to HERBL's portfolio of best-selling brands. This platform allows brands and retailers to conveniently access critical operational services, including distribution and data insights, sophisticated inventory management and e-commerce solutions.

HERBL's scalable infrastructure currently serves over 850 California retail storefronts and has garnered exclusive distribution partnerships with industry leading brands. Blackbird's insights will enable HERBL to provide even more curated store-level experiences and help brands anticipate evolving market demands.

"Blackbird has played an instrumental role in creating a modern and sophisticated cannabis market, and their insights will be an asset to HERBL's long-term growth," said Mike Beaudry, Founder and CEO of HERBL. "Our supply chain expertise and market-leading position in California, combined with Blackbird's direct-to-consumer technology and distribution leadership in Nevada, will deliver greater value to our brands, retailers, and consumers. This deal exemplifies our forward-thinking vision for the future of the cannabis supply chain market."

"HERBL has transformed retail and consumer cannabis experiences in California, and we are thrilled to align ourselves with an industry leader providing best-in-class services to both existing and future markets," said Tim Conder, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackbird.

About HERBL

HERBL is California's largest cannabis supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through its Tier 1 technology platform, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and state-of-the-art, highly-scalable infrastructure and operations. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains alongside legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About Blackbird

Blackbird is a leading distributor, software and services company in the cannabis industry. They provide digital marketing tools and transportation solutions to help cannabis operators grow their businesses and their brands. Founded in 2015, Blackbird has built the largest B2B2C logistics infrastructure in the State of Nevada. They offer a robust proprietary software footprint across North America facilitating online retail transactions and deliveries on behalf of its hundreds of retail and brand partners. Blackbird aims to be cannabis consumers' most trusted resource and the cannabis industry's most valued partner. Visit myblackbird.com to learn more about how we keep it moving.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke & Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE HERBL