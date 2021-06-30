HERBL Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer Art Smuck, Appoints Robert Turner as Incoming COO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL, California's largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, today announced the retirement of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Art Smuck, and the appointment of Robert (Bobby) Turner as the incoming COO. Mr. Turner joins HERBL with over three decades of management experience at Whole Foods Market and will oversee operations, transportation, purchasing and product security throughout the organization.

Mr. Smuck is a supply chain veteran whose 30+ year career has spanned across leading CPG and logistics companies, including Nestle, ATC Logistics & Electronics, GENCO and FedEx Supply Chain. At HERBL, Mr. Smuck led the company's Operations, Transportation, HR, Legal, Compliance, Loss Prevention and IT departments. Under his leadership, HERBL grew its client base to over 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees and became one of the most comprehensive supply chain operations in the modern cannabis industry. Smuck will remain in an advisory role with the company following his retirement.

Mr. Turner will assume the role of COO starting July 5, 2021. Prior to HERBL, Mr. Turner worked through every level of Whole Foods Market, from in-store management to Vice President, where he grew the company's retail footprint by nearly 170%, and most recently served as the Regional President in the South. Mr. Turner will apply his expertise in business development, driving revenue and profit growth, team building and community engagement to HERBL's expanding operations.

"On behalf of the entire HERBL team, I want to thank Art for his leadership over the past two years; his sweeping knowledge of the supply chain ecosystem has established best practices that the entire industry will benefit from for years to come," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Bobby's valuable experience in scaling national brands and his ability to create synergies across various internal teams will be a tremendous asset to the company as we enter our next stage of growth."

In June, HERBL announced its acquisition of Blackbird, a premier cannabis distributor and direct-to-consumer software solutions company based in Nevada. Through this transaction, HERBL becomes a leading multi-state supply chain solution in the cannabis industry.

About HERBL

HERBL is California's leading cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

