HERBL Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Award-Winning Brands, dreamt and LUCHADOR

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL , California's largest cannabis supply chain company, today announced its exclusive distribution partnership with cannabis manufacturer Ciencia Labs . HERBL will help Ciencia Labs scale its current collection of brands, including dreamt and LUCHADOR , as well as two new brands that will be released in the coming months.

Ciencia Labs was founded by Mexican scientist Carolina Vazquez Reyes Mitchell, who has leveraged her chemistry background to develop more than 60 cannabis products to date. Since launching dreamt, a science-backed sleep aid, in December 2019, Ciencia Labs has developed a portfolio of brand and formulation IP that directly addresses the primary reasons why people use cannabis, including sleep, recreation, anxiety and pain management.

dreamt contains THC, CBD and a precise blend of sleep-inducing compounds, such as melatonin and valerian root. dreamt was named "one of the year's most helpful innovations" by Vice and was named Best New Product at WEEDCon 2020. dreamt's complete product line includes a 45-night pen, a 30-night tincture, 20-night gummies and a two-night shot.

LUCHADOR, Ciencia Labs' other consumer offering, is branded as a "super fuerte" line of cannabis products, including 100mg infused gummies and extra-strength THC tinctures that come in flavors inspired by Mexico's unique culinary traditions.

"Ciencia Labs' products have been met with high demand in regional markets, and the HERBL team is eager to grow the company's reach across California," said Mike Beaudry, Founder and CEO of HERBL. "We are proud to partner with a Latina-owned company that not only offers distinctive products but also takes a pragmatic approach to meeting consumer needs."

"I'm delighted that HERBL will help our brands reach a broader retailer network," said Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Ciencia Labs. "We see this partnership with HERBL as an opportunity to help millions of people improve their quality of life with natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals. In turn, we hope to build one of the most expansive and diverse consumer audiences of any company in the state."

About HERBL

HERBL is California's leading cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About Ciencia Labs

Ciencia Labs is a manufacturer of innovative cannabis brands and products based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2019 by Mexican scientist and product developer Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, Ciencia Labs has developed a strategic portfolio of brand and product IP built around specific use verticals (sleep, fun, anxiety and pain).

Ciencia Labs is a Latina-owned social equity business based in Los Angeles. To learn more visit ciencialabs.com, youdreamt.com (@dreamtproducts) or getluchador.com (@getluchador).

MEDIA CONTACTS

FOR HERBL: Noah Bethke, MATTIO Communications, [email protected]

FOR CIENCIA LABS: Ross Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE HERBL