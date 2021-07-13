HERBL Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Craft Cannabis Brand Henry's Original

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL , California's largest cannabis supply chain company, announced its exclusive distribution partnership with Henry's Original , a vertically-integrated craft cannabis brand. HERBL will aid Henry's Original in scaling their current collection of products, including craft flower and pre-rolls throughout California.

Henry's Original was launched by co-founders Jamie Warm and Joshua Keats, two farmers who have cultivated cannabis in the Emerald Triangle for over two decades each. Henry's Original grows their own flower across multiple farms in Mendocino County to bring small-batch, craft cannabis to the California market. All Henry's Original flower is sun-grown using sustainable, organic methods and is Clean Green Certified.

With this partnership, the HERBL catalog will now feature a full line of Henry's Original craft and value-priced flower and pre-rolls in a variety of convenient offerings. This includes flower available in eighths, half ounce, and 1 gram jars as well as eighths and half ounce mylar pouches. Pre-rolls come in 1 gram singles and 2 gram multi-packs with 4 half gram pre-rolls.

"Henry's Original's handcrafted and premium-quality products will be met with high demand as more conscious consumers gravitate toward sustainable brands," said Mike Beaudry, Founder and CEO of HERBL. "Henry's Original is a welcome addition to our portfolio of unique and thoughtfully-cultivated brands, and we are excited to offer products that honor Mendocino County's strong cannabis heritage."

"This partnership with HERBL is a tremendous opportunity to put a spotlight on Mendocino County, which has played an instrumental role in the American cannabis story," said Joshua Keats, Co-CEO of Henry's Original. "Our team is dedicated to showcasing the region's exceptional flower to the wider legal market."

About HERBL

HERBL is California's leading cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 1,000 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About Henry's Original

Henry's Original is a craft cannabis brand started by local farmers in Laytonville, CA, providing sun-grown, Clean Green Certified cannabis throughout California. Handcrafted in small batches, Henry's Original whole flower and pre-roll products deliver the finest cannabis grown from family-run farms in legendary Mendocino County, renowned for terroir that produces some of the world's best cultivation conditions. Visit henrysoriginal.com .

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE HERBL

Related Links

https://www.herbl.com

