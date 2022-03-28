HERBL Creates New Distribution Partnerships, Retail Solutions and Delivery Options to Better Serve Customer Needs

On the heels of HERBL's latest partnership signed in February with URSA Extracts, HERBL announced partnerships with three companies in March to expand its product offerings while bringing quality brands to scale. HERBL will now distribute the entire product line of Friendly Farms, one of California's top cannabis brands. Among products available through HERBL are live resin cartridges, cured Resin cartridges, premium flower, edibles and more. HERBL also partnered with OASIS to distribute their suite of all-natural cannabis edibles and Ciencia Labs' Quell brand to supply their stress-relieving tinctures and gummies formulated with CBD, CBG and THC. HERBL is also gearing up for several more impressive brands to join its portfolio in April and May, which they will release in the near future.

HERBL will continue to be the trusted partner for retailers to achieve their sales goals this 420, especially with the capacity rollout of dynamic delivery services. Retailers will have the opportunity to receive HERBL products within 48 hours of order placement or opt for fixed weekly scheduled deliveries if that is their preference. This new model accommodates for flexibility in the delivery timeline and allows HERBL clients to adjust or change orders as needed.

The company's sophisticated and tech-driven Retail Solutions department continues to collect feedback from their retail partners and build out solutions to meet their evolving needs. From assortment strategy and inventory management to in-store merchandising at dispensaries, HERBL's capabilities are built with retailers in mind and developed to help increase inventory productivity while ensuring a balanced mix of products hit the shelves for consumers.

"With a wide range of projects in the works, 2022 is off to a strong start at HERBL," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Not only have we brought additional sought-after brands under our distribution umbrella, HERBL has also ramped up capabilities to streamline orders, deliveries and more for our valued retailers. The HERBL team strives to elevate the customer experience with every innovation and this momentum is an exciting sign of more success to come."

Since HERBL's acquisition of Blackbird in June 2021, the team has focused on building tech capabilities as well as additional infrastructure for retail support in the regions that Blackbird serves. Blackbird software allows consumers to order cannabis online to be delivered straight to their door. The development of dynamic and industry leading tech is at the forefront of HERBL's mission to create industry-leading platforms.

HERBL is the leading cannabis supply chain solutions company in the largest cannabis markets in the U.S. and actively delivers to 1000+ licensed retailers in CA. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, a dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs, e-commerce software experts, and distribution and retail leaders with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. HERBL's dynamic assortment of exclusive brand partners span multiple states and include companies both large and small, multistate and legacy, the most recognized in the world, and the upcoming and disruptive. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

Blackbird, an HERBL company, began as a cannabis delivery company. They quickly found that there was a severe lack of software and technology to support their growing delivery business in a way that resonated with consumers and met strict industry compliance standards. Blackbird built and perfected their software/technology platform to solve their own problem and now leverage it to solve the problems faced by their brand and retail customers. They help cannabis operators grow their revenue through digital commerce and delivery. Blackbird is built by a cannabis operator, for cannabis operators. To learn more, visit www.myblackbird.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

