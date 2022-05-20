HERBL Enters Exclusive Distribution Partnerships with Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons, Marking this Year's Cannabis Freedom Day

HERBL to scale two top social equity cannabis brands across California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL , California's largest cannabis supply chain company, today announced exclusive distribution partnerships with Ball Family Farms , a Black-owned, premium cannabis brand, and 40 Tons , a Black female-owned social impact cannabis brand. HERBL begins distribution of both brands' range of cannabis products in California this month, an opportune time to drive visibility to Cannabis Freedom Day, or 520, and Brand efforts towards social equity and justice in the cannabis industry.

Ball Family Farms is a social equity commercial operator that cultivates premium, hand-crafted flower. Founded by Chris Ball, a former legacy operator and professional athlete, Ball Family Farms uses proprietary, in-house genetics as well as living soil and sustainable cultivation systems. Prioritizing equal pay, diversity and women's empowerment in the workplace, Ball Family Farms fosters a positive company culture and a passion for exceptional cannabis products. Popular strains include Daniel Larusso, Dragonfly Jones, Nino Brown and more.

"Ball Family Farms operates by our motto, 'cultivating the culture from the ground up,' in each new venture we undertake," said Chris Ball, founder of Ball Family Farms. "Our partnership with HERBL is no exception. Between their widespread reach in California and commitment to cannabis culture in our state, HERBL is the perfect partner as our growing brand looks to the future."

40 Tons was founded by Loriel Alegrete, Anthony Alegrete and Corvain Cooper, who experienced the impact of cannabis prohibition firsthand when Anthony and Corvain were incarcerated on cannabis charges. Upon Anthony's release, he and Loriel began to advocate for Corvain to be released from his life sentence for non-violent cannabis distribution charges. Corvain ultimately received a rare clemency in 2021. 40 Tons began with the mission to not only provide high-quality cannabis experiences but also to increase the representation of BIPOC communities in cannabis and advocate for those experiencing incarceration. The brand built advocacy directly into its business model by investing profits from each purchase into social equity efforts. 40 Tons' product line, which features full-size 1g pre-rolls and 1/8th flower packs in a variety of strains, will be available throughout California on May 30.

"With the support of HERBL, 40 Tons will be able to impact significantly more lives," said Loriel Alegrete, CEO and co-founder of 40 Tons Brand. "Sharing our brand and story with new audiences not only introduces consumers to our quality products but also enables our team to fund even more restorative justice initiatives. HERBL's hands-on approach and organic relationship with our team place 40 Tons in a prime position to succeed."

It was important to 40 Tons to launch close to, and to give visibility to, Cannabis Freedom Day. Cannabis Freedom Day is an industry holiday that brings awareness to the disproportional social, racial and economic injustices that BIPOC communities have faced due to cannabis prohibition. The 40 Tons team is driving visibility on this day through their social platforms.

"HERBL is committed to partnering with the best-of-the-best in cannabis and is honored to welcome Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons into our top-tier distribution portfolio," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Both brands are dedicated to fostering positive social impact in cannabis, whether that be through diversity in the workplace or providing resources to support restorative justice. We look forward to scaling Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons and increasing their visibility in one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the world."

HERBL is excited to welcome 40 Tons and Ball Family Farms to their growing portfolio of equity brands and partners. California-based brands interested in working with HERBL can learn more here .

About HERBL

HERBL is the leading cannabis supply chain solutions company in the largest cannabis markets in the U.S. and actively delivers to 1000+ licensed retailers in CA. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, a dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs, e-commerce software experts, and distribution and retail leaders with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. HERBL's dynamic assortment of exclusive brand partners span multiple states and include companies both large and small, multistate and legacy, the most recognized in the world, and the upcoming and disruptive. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Ball Family Farms

Ball Family Farms ("BFF") is the first vertically integrated, black-owned, commercial indoor grow facility in Los Angeles. Entrepreneur and social equity license recipient, Chris Ball founded the company in 2018 to create unmatched premium cannabis products. BFF's first commercial strain, Daniel Larusso, quickly became one of the most popular strains in licensed cannabis retail stores. This was followed by Laura Charles, Nino Brown, and Dragonfly Jones. BFF has also put out two limited-edition collaborations; Clubber Lang, a with fellow social equity licensee Sixty Four & Hope, and Reign with Viola to benefit social justice reform. All of which have rapidly become consumer favorites.

Ball Family Farms is one of few cannabis companies that prioritize equal pay, diversity and inclusion, and women's career empowerment. They may be black-owned, but they are diversely operated. As a tribute to its activism and commitment to excellence, the company embraces its motto and tagline, "Cultivating the culture, from the ground up!" Connect with us at www.ballfamilyfarms.com or follow us on Instagram .

About 40 Tons

Just because someone carries it well, doesn't mean it isn't heavy. 40 Tons is a Black, woman-owned social impact premium cannabis, clothing, and accessories brand from Los Angeles, California. Representing those impacted by the system — cannabis prisoners, victims of the war on drugs, their families and loved ones — while a booming billion dollar industry flourishes across the globe, 40 Tons was founded by the very legacy operators who've helped build the cannabis industry during the course of battle. With true know-how, the scars to prove it, and 40,000+ cannabis prisoners still locked-up, 40 Tons is 100% real, authentic cannabis and cannabis culture standing up for those who fought, and still fight today, the tired and traumatic war over legalization. With a mission to break the chains of these injustices stemming from prohibition, every 40 Tons purchase helps non-violent cannabis prisoners fight their unjust sentences, engage in restorative justice, and find full, equitable lives once they return home to their families.

To learn more, visit www.40Tons.co or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

