HerbNJoy Continues Growth In Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based HerbNJoy announced the continued expansion of their premier cannabis retail brand into Santa Barbara, CA. The team at HerbNJoy continues to break new ground in cannabis retailing by providing the consumer with a store experience unlike any in the industry. Holographic displays, interactive video walls, cannabis flower suspended in glass domes and without the tacky counters that divide consumer and consultant.

HerbNJoy operates at the intersection of cannabis, technology, and lifestyle, by offering a shopping experience that sets us apart from the average dispensary. Consumers become informed, entertained, and enjoy a carefully curated menu of top-quality products at an affordable value. It is an experiential cannabis dispensary that applies sophisticated technology and an elegant design to create a cannabis shopping experience like no other.

Whether shopping in their stores or choosing curbside-pickup, HerbNJoy provides the finest cannabis products with an unparalleled level of personalized service and purchase value. The staff and managers are knowledgeable and experienced cannabis specialists with a mission to ensure every person that visits their stores feels as if they have been part of something special. HerbNJoy product specialists are always available in store, by phone, or via text and are happy to provide accurate and thorough answers to any questions about products.

HerbNJoy's extensive menu offers great value for every taste and budget – potent varieties for the seasoned connoisseur, as well as low dosage options for those who are being introduced to cannabis for the first time. HerbNJoy strives to offer the most popular products on the market and discover the "hidden gems'' that provide high potency and great flavor at an amazing value. They believe top-quality products should be affordable for everyone so they offer the lowest prices in all of Santa Barbara and will price match the competition! The menu includes a wide selection of edibles, beverages, and wellness products complementing their more standard offerings of flower, concentrates, and vape products.

Additionally, HerbNJoy is pleased to provide a contactless electronic payment solution.

HerbNJoy is happy to serve the Santa Barbara area including: Goleta, Isla Vista, Montecito and Carpinteria.

HerbNJoy is an essential business and they are committed to exercising best practices to ensure coronavirus control and prevention. All employees wear masks, including when packing customer orders and when delivering curbside-pickup orders to the recipient, and employees and customers always exercise social distancing within stores.

