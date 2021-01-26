HerbNJoy Opens Second Bay Area Location

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HerbNJoy opens their second Bay Area retail cannabis delivery dispensary in Walnut Creek today, continuing its rapid growth and expansion over the last nine months. HerbNJoy will offer their customers in the Walnut Creek and Concord areas the same unparalleled service and premium products, with even faster delivery times.

Connoisseurs and newcomers alike are enjoying HerbNJoy's friendly cannabis consultants, extensive menu, and multiple payment options to help make this new retailer one of the Bay Area's top cannabis options. East Bay residents will also benefit from shortened delivery times with deliveries originating from Walnut Creek.

In addition to the popular items on their standard menu, HerbNJoy's Walnut Creek location will also offer a more focused lineup of health and wellness products ranging in application methods, pricing tiers and designed specifically for the medical-only patients in the area.

HerbNJoy enjoys a reputation as a provider of trusted, high-quality cannabis and cannabis products from the state's top brands. Whether medical use or recreational use, an expert or beginner, customers trust that all their cannabis needs will be met by the well-trained staff at HerbNJoy.

Cities served by the new store include Alamo, Blackhawk, Clayton, Concord, Danville, Diablo, Dublin, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pacheco, Pinole, Pleasanton, Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Tassajara, Vine Hill, and Walnut Creek.

