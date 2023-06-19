Herbology Cannabis Co. Expands Its Footprint with Fourth Location in Ypsilanti, MI

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbology Cannabis Co., a leading recreational cannabis dispensary chain, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest location in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The grand opening weekend festivities will begin on June 23 and extend through Saturday and Sunday, promising an exciting experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Located at 915 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, the dispensary will offer an array of top-quality cannabis products, while providing a memorable and enjoyable atmosphere for customers.

Herbology Cannabis Co. Ypsilanti - Photo by Qonkur Media

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Herbology Cannabis Co. has planned an incredible lineup of entertainment and giveaways. The grand opening weekend will be a lively affair featuring a talented DJ, delectable food trucks, and engaging games to entertain attendees. The event promises an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional dispensary visit.

In addition to the vibrant atmosphere, Herbology Cannabis Co. is excited to announce an exclusive giveaway for its valued customers. As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 customers each day, starting at 1pm, will receive a chance to win a remarkable prize – a free ounce of flower. This daily giveaway exemplifies Herbology Cannabis Co.'s commitment to customer appreciation and sets the stage for an exciting opening weekend. Other exciting giveaways will take place throughout the event, ensuring that everyone has a chance to win fantastic prizes.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Herbology Cannabis Co. to the vibrant community of Ypsilanti," said TJ Jawad, CEO of Herbology Cannabis Co. "Our grand opening weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with entertainment, giveaways, and, of course, a wide selection of top-notch cannabis products. We look forward to sharing our passion for cannabis with the local community and delivering exceptional customer service."

As a recreational cannabis dispensary, Herbology Cannabis Co. prides itself on offering a diverse range of high-quality products, including flowers, edibles, concentrates, and more. Each product is carefully curated to ensure that customers have access to an exceptional selection that meets their individual preferences. Herbology Cannabis Co.'s knowledgeable staff will be on hand during the grand opening weekend to provide personalized guidance and answer any questions that customers may have.

The Ypsilanti location marks an important milestone for Herbology Cannabis Co., with plans to continue expanding its footprint and delivering exceptional cannabis experiences to new communities. The company's dedication to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction sets them apart as a trusted source for recreational cannabis products.

For more information about Herbology Cannabis Co. and the grand opening weekend, please visit shophcc.com or join us at our new location at 915 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, starting June 32, 2023.

About Herbology Cannabis Co.: Herbology Cannabis Co. is a prominent recreational cannabis dispensary chain dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Herbology Cannabis Co. delivers exceptional experiences by offering a wide selection of carefully curated products and personalized guidance.

