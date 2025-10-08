Herbs, Etc. Unveils New Brand Identity, Honoring 50+ Years of Herbal Heritage While Looking to the Future

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbs, Etc. , a trusted name in herbal wellness since 1969, announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity. Inspired by the ancestral traditions the company has carried and the natural beauty of Santa Fe, the rebrand reflects the company's legacy of herbalist-crafted formulas while introducing a modern look, renewed voice, and expanded national presence.

Herbs, Etc., a trusted name in herbal wellness since 1969, announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity. Inspired by the ancestral traditions the company has carried and the natural beauty of Santa Fe, the rebrand reflects the company's legacy of herbalist-crafted formulas while introducing a modern look, renewed voice, and expanded national presence. Post this Herbs, Etc. best-selling products

Founded in Santa Fe by esteemed herbalist Michael Moore, Herbs, Etc. has spent more than five decades bringing the healing power of plants into people's hands. Under the leadership of President Dan Coyle and Director of Sales & Marketing Sara Steinbeck, the company remains committed to sourcing fresh, whole plants from organic family farms and wildharvesters, and crafting herbal medicines that honor both tradition and modern science.

"Herbs, Etc. has always been about creating herbal medicines that people can trust," said Dan Coyle, President. "Our refreshed brand reflects not only our roots in Santa Fe and Michael Moore's pioneering vision, but also the exciting path forward as we expand into new markets and reach more people."

"As we grow with retail partners like Vitamin Shoppe and Whole Foods, it signals a new phase for the brand -- one of excitement and of celebration. We're bringing our vast knowledge and wonderful healing formulas to more people, and that is something to celebrate," added Sara Steinbeck, Director of Sales & Marketing. "It's a new chapter built on an amazing legacy and the same trusted formulas."

Herbs, Etc.'s updated packaging is now rolling out nationally, featuring fresh designs that highlight the plants at the heart of each formula. Flagship products include Deep Sleep® , the #1-selling natural sleep aid in the U.S. natural channel, ChlorOxygen® , the top-selling chlorophyll supplement, and trusted solutions such as Allergy ReLeaf® , Stress ReLeaf® , and Rocky Mountain Throat Syrup™ .

For more information, visit www.herbsetc.com .

About Herbs, Etc.

Founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1969, Herbs, Etc. has been a pioneer in modern herbal medicine for more than 50 years. Rooted in the cultural and natural heritage of the region, the company crafts herbal remedies from fresh, whole plants – never powders – sourced from organic family farms and eco-conscious wildharvesters across North America. With proprietary small-batch extraction methods and a commitment to quality, Herbs, Etc. brings the healing power of plants into people's hands. Today, the company's trusted formulas — including Deep Sleep®, ChlorOxygen®, and Allergy ReLeaf® — are available nationwide in natural retailers and through select national chains. Learn more at www.herbsetc.com .

Follow Herbs, Etc.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/herbs-etc-official/posts/?feedView=all

https://www.instagram.com/herbs.etcofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/HerbsEtc

Join the Conversation

#HerbalWellness #HealingWithHerbs #PlantWisdom

SOURCE Herbs, Etc.