Herbs, Etc. Wins 2026 Mindful Award for Superfood Product of the Year

ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder recognized by independent CPG program for ingredient integrity and innovation — selected from more than 2,500 nominations nationwide

SANTA FE, N.M., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbs, Etc., a practitioner-founded herbal supplement company with 57 years of experience in botanical formulations, has been named the 2026 Mindful Award winner for Superfood Product of the Year for ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder. The Mindful Awards is an independent CPG recognition program now in its eighth year, evaluating nominees on criteria including ingredient transparency, sourcing practices, and product innovation.

ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder 2026 Mindful Awards Superfood Product of the Year

The win comes less than six months after ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder launched in February 2026 — and marks a meaningful moment of third-party validation for a brand that has built its reputation not on marketing, but on formulation integrity. In a supplement market crowded with trend-driven launches and short ingredient stories, Herbs, Etc. has spent more than half a century doing the opposite: sourcing fresh plants, extracting in small batches, and developing formulas with the kind of depth that takes decades to earn.

Chlorophyll has long been associated with natural energy and daily cleansing support. With growing consumer interest in simple, plant-forward wellness rituals, Herbs, Etc. developed a convenient, sugar-free powder designed to fit modern, on-the-go lifestyles. The new ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder format delivers:

50mg of chlorophyll

3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No sugar

100% vegan ingredients

Single-serve stick packs for portability

It builds directly on the brand's flagship ChlorOxygen® liquid chlorophyll, one of the top-selling chlorophyll supplements in the natural products channel — bringing a trusted, practitioner-informed formula into a format designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

"This recognition means something to us because of what it's based on," said Dan Coyle, President of Herbs, Etc. "We didn't win this because of a marketing campaign. We won it because we've been committed to doing things right for 57 years — fresh plants, honest formulas, no shortcuts. ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder is the same story in a new format."

The Mindful Awards program drew more than 2,500 nominations this year across food, beverage, supplement, and personal care categories. Past winners include Chobani, Niman Ranch, Bob's Red Mill, and Oatly.

"The natural products industry is full of products that look good on a label," said Sara Steinbeck, Director of Sales and Marketing at Herbs, Etc. "What's harder to find is a brand with the sourcing practices, the extraction expertise, and the track record to back it up. This award reflects that. Consumers are getting smarter about what they're buying, and we think recognition like this helps them see the difference."

ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder is available at herbsetc.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Sprouts, iHerb, and many independent and regional natural retailers across the country.

For more information, visit www.herbsetc.com.

About Herbs, Etc.

Founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1969, Herbs, Etc. has been a pioneer in modern herbal medicine for more than 55 years. Rooted in the region's cultural and natural heritage, the company crafts herbal remedies from fresh, whole plants sourced from organic family farms and eco-conscious wild harvesters across North America. Using proprietary small-batch extraction methods designed to preserve the integrity of the plant, Herbs, Etc. brings the healing power of botanicals into people's hands. Today, the company's trusted formulas — including Deep Sleep®, ChlorOxygen®, and Allergy ReLeaf® — are available nationwide in natural retailers and select national chains. Learn more at www.herbsetc.com.

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SOURCE Herbs, Etc.