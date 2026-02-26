Herbs, Etc. Launches ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder, Bringing Its #1-Selling Chlorophyll to a Convenient, On-the-Go Format

57-year-old herbal supplement company introduces a sugar-free

chlorophyll + fiber powder designed for daily wellness rituals

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbs, Etc. , a practitioner-founded herbal supplement company with 57 years of experience in liquid extracts and botanical formulations, today announces the official launch of ChlorOxygen® Lemonade , a new portable format of its #1-selling chlorophyll supplement.

Chlorophyll has long been associated with natural energy and daily cleansing support. With growing consumer interest in simple, plant-forward wellness rituals, Herbs, Etc. developed a convenient, sugar-free powder designed to fit modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

Chlorophyll has long been associated with natural energy and daily cleansing support. Post this ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder

The new ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder format delivers:

50mg of chlorophyll

3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No sugar

100% vegan ingredients

Single-serve stick packs for portability

"Consumers are increasingly looking for clean, simple ways to support everyday wellness," said Dan Coyle, President of Herbs, Etc. "We developed this new format to make a trusted product even more convenient, without compromising quality or formulation integrity."

Unlike trend-driven supplement launches, ChlorOxygen® builds on decades of herbal expertise. Herbs, Etc. has specialized in liquid botanical extracts since 1969, developing practitioner-informed formulas designed with bioavailability and quality sourcing in mind.

"As the category continues to evolve, we're focused on meeting consumers where they are," said Sara Steinbeck, Director of Sales and Marketing at Herbs, Etc. "ChlorOxygen® Lemonade Powder builds on a proven product while offering a format that reflects modern lifestyles. Plus, it has the added benefit of fiber, which a lot of consumers are looking to increase in their diets."

The Lemonade Powder builds on the brand's established ChlorOxygen® liquid chlorophyll, offering consumers a new way to incorporate the trusted formula into their daily routines.

For more information, visit www.herbsetc.com .

About Herbs, Etc.

Founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1969, Herbs, Etc. has been a pioneer in modern herbal medicine for more than 55 years. Rooted in the region's cultural and natural heritage, the company crafts herbal remedies from fresh, whole plants sourced from organic family farms and eco-conscious wild harvesters across North America. Using proprietary small-batch extraction methods designed to preserve the integrity of the plant, Herbs, Etc. brings the healing power of botanicals into people's hands. Today, the company's trusted formulas — including Deep Sleep®, ChlorOxygen®, and Allergy ReLeaf® — are available nationwide in natural retailers and select national chains. Learn more at www.herbsetc.com .

Follow Herbs, Etc.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/herbs-etc-official/posts/?feedView=all

https://www.instagram.com/herbs.etcofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/HerbsEtc

Join the Conversation

#HerbalWellness #HealingWithHerbs #PlantWisdom

SOURCE Herbs, Etc.