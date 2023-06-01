HERCULES MULLIGAN ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO 41 TOTAL U.S. MARKETS

To fuel growth and expansion, Hercules Mulligan has raised over $3 million from its enthusiastic consumer following on-line and various industry luminaries

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Mulligan will now be available in over 40 markets across the United States. The distribution network has been built via independent local brand-building distributors combined with strong regional partners such as RNDC, Martignetti, and Empire. The ready-to-serve brand is experiencing a phenomenal surge in sales, with an impressive year-on-year volume growth of 168%.

Hercules Mulligan RTDs: Rum & Rye and Eyr & Rye
Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hercules Mulligan quickly became one of the fastest-growing ready-to-serve brands in the country through a direct-to-consumer push initially. After creating its award-winning Irish-American Old Fashioned, Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye, to much acclaim and a double gold in 2021 from The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the company recently introduced its second iteration, Hercules Mulligan Eyr & Rye, an Irish-American Manhattan in January 2023 and brought home another Double Gold from the renowned SF competition.

Three years ago, Hercules Mulligan co-founder and spirits industry veteran Steve Luttmann teamed up with Grisa Soba, co-founder of Flaviar, leading members club for fine spirits enthusiasts, and Mario Mazza of Mazza Vineyards, who became the master distiller for Hercules Mulligan Company. The trio – affectionately referred to as "The Three Musketeers" – have led the company to become one of the best-selling new brands in the liquor direct-to-consumer industry. Now they have built a distribution network to over 40 markets within just 7 months. The brand already has a strong presence in chain retail stores such as Total Wine & More, Costco, Specs, Binny's, Wegman's, Lee's, and ABC Liquors.

"We built a solid fan following nationally with consumers via DTC, and we're excited to now leverage our national awareness by expanding to over 40 U.S. markets," says Luttmann. "We are also honored to be a consumer-supported brand, having raised over $3m on-line via our enthusiastic base of 2,000 consumer-investors, as well as some very prominent investors from the industry." Notable industry investors include John McDonnell (former President, International & COO, Patron Tequila), Guillaume Cuvelier (Founder, Svedka Vodka; former Co-Chairman, Davos Brands), Mark Andrews (former Chairman and Co-Founder, Castle Brands), Gilbert Schneider (former CFO, Seagrams), Roseann Sessa (former VP Marketing at Castle Brands, current President at Savvy Drinks), and Ben Weinbroer (former sales executive at Rabbit Hole, Whistlepig, and Leblon).

Hercules Mulligan's Sales Leader is Anthony Faletra, VP Sales (former GM, Hammer & Sickle Vodka; former Brand & Sales Director, Red Hook Brewery). "Our approach to distribution is to work with real brand-builders at the local level," say Faletra. "In some cases, we work with the local independent distributor who has a passion for building new emerging brands. In other cases, we work with a national distributor who

has strong regional capabilities. But in all cases, we work with our top customers directly, working with our distributor partners to provide education and service above and beyond the industry standard."

Hercules Mulligan the brand was inspired by the man himself – the tailor, Irish immigrant, spy and unsung hero of the American Revolution. Rum & Rye, an 86-proof blend of three Caribbean aged rums, three American Rye Whiskeys, fresh ginger root, and bespoke bitters, has been a hit with consumers. In February, the brand launched a second expression, Eyr & Rye, which is an 86-proof blend of Irish Whiskeys and American Rye Whiskeys with Maraschino Cherry Bitters. Both products are designed to be consumed conveniently over ice, and distribution has been focused in retail stores for home consumption, and Irish Pubs and Neighborhood Bars for the on-premise.

"In 10 years, our brand Hercules Mulligan will be a household name. Our goal is to build a storied spirits brand, delivering constant entertainment and innovation to our consumers," says Luttmann. The brand has more innovation planned for the next year, including the launch of a historical novel about Hercules Mulligan by author Aaron Goldfarb.

For more information on the brand, visit www.herculesmulligancompany.com.

To explore an investment in Hercules Mulligan, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/herculesmulligan.

About Hercules Mulligan
Named for the until recently little-known tailor, spy, and hero of the American Revolution who changed history and secured freedom for all, Hercules Mulligan is based on unique recipes inspired from the period.

Launched in late 2019, Hercules Mulligan's initial recipe is simple in its nature - Rum, Rye Whiskey, fresh Ginger & Bitters - yet utterly complex and delightful; a unique composition which tickles the nose and loosens the lips. Recently introduced Eyr & Rye is equally tantalizing with a unique combination of Irish Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, and Maraschino Cherry Bitters.

Quality is etched in Hercules Mulligan's DNA, as it uses real, honest, actual ingredients – no fake "natural" flavors. It's a true craft cocktail in a bottle – picking up awards and rave reviews for how it delivers quality with ease. The best way to savor its flavors is sipping it on the rocks. Simplicity for the win.

Hercules Mulligan will now be available in the following 41 U.S. markets: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY

Distributor network includes 20+ open and control state markets with RNDC including West Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and New England markets; Empire Merchants in NY State; Martignetti in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; Empire in Georgia, Tennessee, and Colorado; Greenlight in Texas; Grantham in Florida; ProMark in Illinois; Cork in Nevada; General Beverage in Wisconsin; Bell Boy in Minnesota; and Mystic in Louisiana.

AWARDS:     Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021 for Rum & Rye
                      Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023 for Eyr & Rye

SOURCE Hercules Mulligan

