Hercules Poly Inc. Ushers in the New Year with a New Brand Refresh

ECLECTIC, Ala., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Poly Incorporated announced today that they have rebranded, adopting a new logo and a more concise name, Hercules Incorporated. Though established in 1993, it's in the last 10 years that the Company has experienced significant growth, expanding its product offering from simply poly bags to gloves, safety products, dog parks, playgrounds, outdoor amenities and more. This evolution beyond bags demanded a brand strategy and visual expression that reflects the company's past successes and vision for the future.

Scott Gardner, Hercules Inc.'s Director of Marketing, who is leading the rebrand, commented that "It's been over 14 years since the Hercules brand has been updated in a significant way. The time was right to modernize, streamline and simplify our brand identity."

He continued, "Over the years, design tastes and trends change. The new brand identity is current and modern, and it continues to reflect the core spirit of our organization. As a market leader, our brand evolution and future innovations will always be centered around our relentless drive to see our clients succeed."

A Family of Brands Now Under One Roof

Over the last decade, the Hercules transformation included several acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand its international reach and scope of services. These investments, including petandplayground.com, pnpplaygrounds.com, and betterbags.com, helped Hercules evolve into one of the fastest-growing companies spread across a full spectrum of markets and service lines. Until now, the Hercules acquisitions have been functioning like separate companies with their own branding. Under the Hercules Inc. rebranding, all subsidiaries will rebrand according to the Hercules Inc. branding and function as divisions rather than separate entities. The result will be a cohesive family of products backed by a strong central visual identity and more streamlined services.

Speaking on the consolidation of brands, Hercules President and CEO Robert L. Price commented, "This rebranding captures the principles, energy and solution-driven approach that have always fueled our momentum. It presents who we are in a modern and cohesive way that provides us with a central vision to successfully lead our stakeholders into a rapidly changing future."

The new branding will be rolled out over the coming weeks with a brand-new website to follow. As Hercules begins this process, they extend their gratitude to their loyal clients and associates and wish to ensure them that they can expect the same high level of dedication they have always received.

"This entire process has energized us and helped us get laser-focused on the type of partner we want to be to the people who matter most to us, our clients," read a statement by the Hercules team. "We're excited to start this new chapter and look forward to continued success in 2021 and beyond."

Contact:

Scott Gardner

334-541-3525

[email protected]

SOURCE Hercules Incorporated

